247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart: 'There's no limit to what we can achieve here'

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart showed he had the stuff for the makings of a top-notch SEC quarterback Saturday in the Rebels 52-28 victory at Vanderbilt. All the sophomre transfer from USC did was complete 25-of-32 passes for a whopping 448 yards and three touchdowns. It was the most by a Rebel quarterback since Matt Corral threw for a school record 513 in a 2020 victory over South Carolina. Dart's touchdown tosses went for distances of 72, 71 and 61 yards.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Finalists and decision date for Top247 DB Tavoy Feagin

Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day Top247 2024 safety Tavoy Feagin has his finalists and commitment date. Tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 6 safety in the junior class and No. 73 prospect overall, the 6-foot, 170-pound Feagin will decide between Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Miami. The date is set for Nov. 20.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Postgame Takeaways: Boykin, Dunn propel Pack to 19-14 win over FSU

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Devan Boykin pulled down a miraculous game-sealing interception on the final drive after Chris Dunn's four field goals pushed the beleaguered Wolfpack to a 19-17 win over Florida State. The Pack (5-1, 1-1 ACC) fell behind early, trailing 17-3 at the half, but the defense pitched a shutout in the final two quarters as the offense survived multiple critical injuries to notch the first ACC win of the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

LSU's loss to Tennessee shows Tigers coaching staff has a lot of room for improvement

The LSU Tigers drop a home game to the Tennessee Volunteers in a disappointing fashion. Looking at the game, every avenue of why the game turned out the way it did lead to poor coaching and preparation. The players are not completely free of blame by any means, but anyone looking at this game and saying LSU doesn’t have the talent to win games is just flat wrong in my opinion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Q&A: Mark Stoops after disappointing loss to South Carolina

What head coach Mark Stoops had to say following Kentucky's disappointing 24-14 home loss to South Carolina at Kroger Field Saturday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... Okay. It wasn't a good effort. You know, top to...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Best quotes from players following win over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. - South Carolina went into Lexington on Saturday night and upset No. 13 Kentucky by a score of 24-14. The Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) secured its first win in Lexington since 2012 and also snapped a two-losing streak to the Wildcats in Saturday night's win. South Carolina will now...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Georgia football remains No. 2 in Week 7 Coaches Poll

After six weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 42-10 home win over Auburn, remains No. 2 with the top 10 remaining unchanged. Alabama received 35 first-place votes while Georgia had 18 votes. Ohio State improved from seven votes to 10 votes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2 special teams plays spark Georgia in victory over Auburn

With nearly an entire quarter of play in the books of Saturday’s game against Auburn, Georgia was lacking much of an offensive rhythm and was still searching for its first points. Thanks to a pair of clutch plays on special teams, the Bulldogs soon kickstarted their offense on the way to a blowout win.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Defense records stout performance on Saturday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. - South Carolina's defense did not end up having to face Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on Saturday night, but they still had the tough task of slowing down their opposition's rushing attack. Wildcat's running back Chris Rodriguez is one of the most talented running backs in the SEC...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Travis Dye and Tuli Tuipulotu after USC's 30-14 win over WSU

The Trojans hit the halfway mark of the 2022 college football regular season with a perfect 6-0 record after taking care of Washington State 30-14 Saturday evening in the Coliseum. On a night where the passing game wasn't clicking on all cylinders, running back Travis Dye carried the load with 28 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown. The USC defense also stepped up its game, especially in the second half, shutting out the high powered Cougars offense and only allowing 316 total yards in the game. Captain Tuli Tuipulotu led the defense with three sacks, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

