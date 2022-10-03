Mark your calendars, Monticello! The Jefferson Arts Gallery will be hosting their Annual Fine Crafts and Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Festivities will be held in the field in front of the gallery, located at 575 W. Washington St. in Monticello. This event will be an excellent opportunity to enjoy some wonderful food vendors while admiring the work of many local artists and crafters. Many items will be available for purchase by art vendors.

