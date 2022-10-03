Read full article on original website
City of Tallahassee to host Halloween event 'Trunk or Treat'
With Halloween not being too far away, the City of Tallahassee is prepared for the holiday, hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event at the Jack McLean Community Center.
ecbpublishing.com
Annual Fine Crafts and Art Festival
Mark your calendars, Monticello! The Jefferson Arts Gallery will be hosting their Annual Fine Crafts and Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Festivities will be held in the field in front of the gallery, located at 575 W. Washington St. in Monticello. This event will be an excellent opportunity to enjoy some wonderful food vendors while admiring the work of many local artists and crafters. Many items will be available for purchase by art vendors.
WALA-TV FOX10
Havana Reggae Fest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Havana Reggae Fest would love to welcome you to the best Reggae Fest in the Big Bend. Mark your calendars for October 8, 2022 at the 5F Farms Event Center, located at 8583 Salem Road in Quincy, Florida Havana Reggae Fest celebrates Caribbean culture through family-orientated activities, music and dance.
WCTV
Tallahassee man has been missing in Wakulla County for more than a month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Tallahassee man missing in Wakulla county is searching for answers. 48-year-old Sean Reddish was last seen August 31 on surveillance camera inside Rocky’s Gas Station in Crawfordville, said his daughter Emilia Reddish. His vehicle was found abandoned two days later just...
Lakeland woman comes forward, claims $2M Powerball prize
A Lakeland woman is millions of dollars richer after she hit the jackpot while playing Powerball in June.
Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to host Halloween event Spooktacular
The evening includes a trick or treating and a holiday themed performance by Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra (TSO).
ecbpublishing.com
From the superintendent’s desk: Safety First
We should all feel blessed that Hurricane Ian did not knock on our doors last week. Like you, our school district family sends up prayers and good wishes for all our Florida neighbors to the south. When a hurricane heads our way, there are many things for districts across Florida...
thefamuanonline.com
Get ready for the Nolettes
Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
WCTV
Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing. Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to host job fair
A new date has been set for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services job fair.
floridapolitics.com
Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service
'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road Thursday morning in Quincy. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling westbound around 9:14 a.m. while towing a tandem farm trailer. For an unknown reason, the...
Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
WCTV
Tuesday shooting a result of man upset over “rental charges,” say Tallahassee police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The leasing office at a Tallahassee apartment complex is now closed until further notice. That’s after a woman who worked there was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police said a tenant upset over rent waited hours outside the Blue Cascade Apartments before shooting his...
thefamuanonline.com
The voice (and face) behind FAMU’s elections
Florida A&M University is home to one of the most intense and exciting election seasons seen on a college campus. But there’s so much more to the election process than the beautiful smiling faces of the candidates and their extravagant campaigns. Behind the scenes there’s one main voice orchestrating...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, October 6
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola breaks down the local forecast and checks in on the tropics. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
