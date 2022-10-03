ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordville, FL

ecbpublishing.com

Annual Fine Crafts and Art Festival

Mark your calendars, Monticello! The Jefferson Arts Gallery will be hosting their Annual Fine Crafts and Art Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Festivities will be held in the field in front of the gallery, located at 575 W. Washington St. in Monticello. This event will be an excellent opportunity to enjoy some wonderful food vendors while admiring the work of many local artists and crafters. Many items will be available for purchase by art vendors.
MONTICELLO, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Havana Reggae Fest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Havana Reggae Fest would love to welcome you to the best Reggae Fest in the Big Bend. Mark your calendars for October 8, 2022 at the 5F Farms Event Center, located at 8583 Salem Road in Quincy, Florida Havana Reggae Fest celebrates Caribbean culture through family-orientated activities, music and dance.
QUINCY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

From the superintendent’s desk: Safety First

We should all feel blessed that Hurricane Ian did not knock on our doors last week. Like you, our school district family sends up prayers and good wishes for all our Florida neighbors to the south. When a hurricane heads our way, there are many things for districts across Florida...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Get ready for the Nolettes

Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Kilgore family to rally on 8th anniversary of brother’s broad daylight murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of Wakulla County murder victim Jodi Kilgore plans to hold a courthouse rally on Thursday, the eighth anniversary of his killing. Jodi Kilgore was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his home on the morning of Oct. 6, 2014. His case has yet to be solved. Every year, his family, friends, and community members gather in front of the Wakulla County Courthouse off Crawfordville Highway to rally for ‘Justice for Jodi.’
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service

'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

The voice (and face) behind FAMU’s elections

Florida A&M University is home to one of the most intense and exciting election seasons seen on a college campus. But there’s so much more to the election process than the beautiful smiling faces of the candidates and their extravagant campaigns. Behind the scenes there’s one main voice orchestrating...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?

Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

