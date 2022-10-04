Read full article on original website
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Another messy day with rain and wind
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. The leftovers of Ian continue to churn off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will see strong winds, rain, tidal flooding, and rough surf through Wednesday. Another messy day with north to NW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. These strong...
Hurricane center is watching a tropical wave. What the forecast says about it
The National Hurricane Center continues to watch a tropical wave that formed Friday and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
Cold front brings wet weather across the country
A cold front is forecast to send temperatures plummeting across the central and eastern U.S., bringing thunderstorms to the Southwest and southern Rockies.
WCPO
More seasonal weather until the end of the week
It will stay clear overnight and chilly once again. With calm winds continuing overnight, we will see temperatures dip down into the low 40s and another chance at some patchy fog. Wednesday is going to be a spectacular day as well, with slightly warmer temperatures. It will stay mostly clear...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Wet and windy week ahead as unsettled conditions to continue
After a mixed weekend, unfortunately things aren't set to improve much. The week ahead is set to be unsettled with rain and wind, although there will be a few sunny spells. It will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday, and Met Eireann predicts that it'll be a wet one too. Showers will become persistent throughout the day with temperatures set to reach highs of 15 to 18 degrees.
natureworldnews.com
Another Tropical Depression Brewing Over the Atlantic Ocean
On Tuesday, a new tropical depression developed over the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Depression 12 developed late Tuesday afternoon far out over the Atlantic Ocean, close to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Developing Weather Condition. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, one of two...
Dry and warm midweek, next cold front arrives Friday
Weather for the region will be mostly pleasant and dry. More clouds will begin around Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. But weather will remain comfortable.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Getting Soggy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions
Parts of the province will look more like winter than fall this week as snow starts coming back into Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a shot of modified arctic air will make its way into several northern Ontario areas at the end of the week, allowing for snow over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
Weather Permitting: A gorgeous weekend ahead
It took a hurricane to finally wipe out the long-running rainfall shortage across the Cape Fear region. The weekend soaking by Ian erased the dry spell that stretched back into mid-spring across the region — across nearly all of North Carolina, in fact. The only abnormally dry area now is high in the mountains, just as leaf season begins.
