A quick wrap of UF's homecoming win Saturday over Mizzou. WHAT HAPPENED: Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill intercepted two passes, returning one for a score, and his defensive mates (after a tough afternoon at times) bowed up for a late-game stop to seal the outcome and allow the Gators to come away with their first Southeastern Conference victory under Coach Billy Napier in Saturday's homecoming game at Spurrier/Florida Field. Sophomore tailback Montrell Johnson Jr. rushed for a third-quarter score as part of second-half UF ground game assault of 212 yards. Sophomore Anthony Richardson and junior Ricky Pearsall paired for a 9-yard scoring toss with 11:10 to play in what proved to be the decisive score on a day the Gators passed for just 66 yards against a Mizzou defense that threw a nasty scare at No. 1 Georgia a week earlier. A 37-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek in the first quarter and Hill's 49-yard pick-six had Florida up 10 early in the second quarter, but the Gators were unable to muster anything on offense (and missed a pair of long field goals) in finishing with just 66 yards on 18 first-half plays. With Florida flailing, the Tigers were able to erase the 10-0 deficit and tie the game at the break on a 5-yard scoring run from Cody Schrader and 28-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis 20 seconds before halftime. An 82-yard UF drive ended with Johnson's 3-yard score at the 6:55 mark of the third and after Hill intercepted Mizzou's Brady Cook (22 of 30, 220 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT) inside the UF 5, the Gators responded with a nine-play, 91-yard drive capped by Richardson's on-the-move dart to Pearsall in the back of the end zone. Back came the Tigers, though, converting on third-and-22 and third-and-15 on the way to an 18-yard touchdown run by Nathaniel Peat that drew the visitors within seven with six minutes to go. After Richardson's tip-ball interception with 2:57 left, Mizzou reached the UF 48, but Cook's fourth-down slant (under pressure from linebacker Ventrell Miller) for wideout Tauskie Dove fell incomplete with 1:17 to go. Florida was out-gained in total yards 370-297 and gave up nine of 17 third-down situations, yet still managed to come away with the victory.

