floridagators.com
FINAL: Florida 24, Missouri 17
A quick wrap of UF's homecoming win Saturday over Mizzou. WHAT HAPPENED: Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jaydon Hill intercepted two passes, returning one for a score, and his defensive mates (after a tough afternoon at times) bowed up for a late-game stop to seal the outcome and allow the Gators to come away with their first Southeastern Conference victory under Coach Billy Napier in Saturday's homecoming game at Spurrier/Florida Field. Sophomore tailback Montrell Johnson Jr. rushed for a third-quarter score as part of second-half UF ground game assault of 212 yards. Sophomore Anthony Richardson and junior Ricky Pearsall paired for a 9-yard scoring toss with 11:10 to play in what proved to be the decisive score on a day the Gators passed for just 66 yards against a Mizzou defense that threw a nasty scare at No. 1 Georgia a week earlier. A 37-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek in the first quarter and Hill's 49-yard pick-six had Florida up 10 early in the second quarter, but the Gators were unable to muster anything on offense (and missed a pair of long field goals) in finishing with just 66 yards on 18 first-half plays. With Florida flailing, the Tigers were able to erase the 10-0 deficit and tie the game at the break on a 5-yard scoring run from Cody Schrader and 28-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis 20 seconds before halftime. An 82-yard UF drive ended with Johnson's 3-yard score at the 6:55 mark of the third and after Hill intercepted Mizzou's Brady Cook (22 of 30, 220 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT) inside the UF 5, the Gators responded with a nine-play, 91-yard drive capped by Richardson's on-the-move dart to Pearsall in the back of the end zone. Back came the Tigers, though, converting on third-and-22 and third-and-15 on the way to an 18-yard touchdown run by Nathaniel Peat that drew the visitors within seven with six minutes to go. After Richardson's tip-ball interception with 2:57 left, Mizzou reached the UF 48, but Cook's fourth-down slant (under pressure from linebacker Ventrell Miller) for wideout Tauskie Dove fell incomplete with 1:17 to go. Florida was out-gained in total yards 370-297 and gave up nine of 17 third-down situations, yet still managed to come away with the victory.
floridagators.com
Game Day: Florida vs Missouri (ESPNU, noon)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Missouri had its chances last week against the nation's No. 1-ranked team before blowing a double-digit leads in the second half and falling to Georgia 26-22 in a sold-out home game Faurot Field. The Bulldogs had to score on four of their last five possessions to...
floridagators.com
Florida-LSU Slated for Two-Match Series
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 15 Florida volleyball team returns home to Exactech Arena to host a two-match series against the LSU Tigers (RV) beginning on Saturday. Saturday's match – slated for 6 p.m. – is set to air on SEC Network + and can be heard on the airways of ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850. Fans attending the Florida football game against Missouri can redeem their ticket for free entry into Saturday's volleyball match.
floridagators.com
Gators Surge Past Tigers in Four Sets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 15th-ranked Florida volleyball team topped the LSU Tigers in four sets to open up the series on Saturday night in Exactech Arena. The Gators improve to 12-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while LSU drops to 10-7 on the year and 4-3 in the SEC.
floridagators.com
Defense Does Enough in Homecoming Defeat of Tigers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida defense was awfully generous at times Saturday. Key times, actually. Missouri exactly didn't go up and down the field, but three conversations on third-and-at-least-15-to-go in the fourth quarter alone had the Spurrier/Florida Field homecoming crowd on either their heels or the edge of the bleacher seats.
floridagators.com
The Opening Kickoff: Gators vs. Missouri (Homecoming)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — With the arrival of midseason for his team, Gators head coach Billy Napier knows what's ahead, starting with Saturday's UF Homecoming game against Missouri. Florida (3-2, 0-2) opens a six-game stretch against Southeastern Conference opponents. The Tigers (2-3, 0-2) are in the same position as the...
floridagators.com
Nirundorn/Tokac Conclude Play at ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – The Florida Gators men's tennis team concluded play at the ITA All-American Championships as Tanapatt Nirundorn and Togan Tokac saw their run end in the semifinals on Saturday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. Facing their sixth...
