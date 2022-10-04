ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Temps Free Fall Friday With Scattered Showers, Dry This Weekend

JAMESTOWN – Friday will be a day of downward temperatures with scattered rain showers at times but it will be short-lived as we return to drier weather this weekend with the temperatures going back up next week. We’ve been living in the cloud cover today, thanks to a weak...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Changes Coming To Jamestown’s Halloween Fun Fest

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – For the first time in over 50 years the Jamestown Halloween Fun Fest will likely not take place in the Allen Park Ice Arena this year. The festival usually takes place at the Allen Park Ice Arena, this year however the old arena is occupied by another group, making it difficult for Parks Manager Dan Stone to hold events in that space.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Grape Farmers Enjoy a Bountiful Harvest

NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – After a two week delay due to all of the recent rain, North East, Pa. grape farmers are busy harvesting their crops. Jim Sul of Sul farms has been picking grapes for 61 years. Mechanical harvesting took over the industry in the...
NORTH EAST, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Salvation Army Preparing To Help Hurricane Victims

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Hurricane Ian had a devastating impact on anyone in its path, and now, residents in Florida are left to pick up the pieces. Luckily, many selfless groups are stepping up to the plate to help. In Jamestown, the local Salvation Army is getting ready to lend a hand.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Investigators Determine Cause Of Chautauqua County House Fire

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators have determined what sparked an evening residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. several area fire departments were called to 6639 Lawson Road in the Town of Chautauqua for a residential fire. Fire investigators determined the fire originated...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Layoffs Expected At Dunkirk Immunotherapy Company

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Nearly 40 employees of a immunotherapy company in Dunkirk are expected to be laid off. This is according to a WARN notice filed last week from ImmunityBio. The company paced 38 employees on inactive status and announced they will lose their job as of December 28.
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Site Aims To Stop Energy Misinformation In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new educational resource for Chautauqua County residents to learn more about local green energy developments has been launched. Over the past few years misinformation about new projects across the area, like solar and wind farms, has caused some confusion for locals. That’s why the Chautauqua County Energy Commission developed this new Energy Reference Guide.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Urban Deer Management Group Reforms

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Officials in Jamestown are going back to the drawing board reforming a committee to discuss ways to manage the city’s urban deer population. Councilman Daversa, Russel, Faulkner, and Sheldon will be part of the newly formed group. Right now, it’s too late...
JAMESTOWN, NY
#Eastern
wnynewsnow.com

Man Faces Slew Of Charges Following Police Pursuit In Busti

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading officers on a police pursuit in the Town of Busti last week. Lakewood-Busti Police report Jeremy Brumfield allegedly stole a utility trailer. When officers tried to stop Brumfield after locating his vehicle on Winch Road, he allegedly fled.
LAKEWOOD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New Lucy Children’s Book Hits The Shelves

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new children’s book has hit the shelves, focusing on the life story of Jamestown’s star: Lucille Ball. We spoke with the author of Lucille Ball: Little Golden Book Biography, and Jamestown native Wendy Loggia, telling us that while the “Little Golden Book” series is aimed for children, that anyone can enjoy Lucy’s story.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

University Police Officers At SUNY Fredonia To Wear Body-Cams

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – University Police officers at SUNY Fredonia will soon start to wear body-cameras while on patrol. Worn on officers’ uniforms, the camera feeds will record whenever a officer is responding to a call. Exceptions to this include when the officer would respond to...
FREDONIA, NY

