JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – For the first time in over 50 years the Jamestown Halloween Fun Fest will likely not take place in the Allen Park Ice Arena this year. The festival usually takes place at the Allen Park Ice Arena, this year however the old arena is occupied by another group, making it difficult for Parks Manager Dan Stone to hold events in that space.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO