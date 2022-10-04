ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Florida-LSU Slated for Two-Match Series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 15 Florida volleyball team returns home to Exactech Arena to host a two-match series against the LSU Tigers (RV) beginning on Saturday. Saturday's match – slated for 6 p.m. – is set to air on SEC Network + and can be heard on the airways of ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850. Fans attending the Florida football game against Missouri can redeem their ticket for free entry into Saturday's volleyball match.
floridagators.com

Hill's Memorable Day a Game-Changer for Gators

GAINESVILLE, FLA. – On third-and-6 at Missouri's 44-yard line with just over a minute left in the first quarter, the ball was snapped to Brady Cook. Whatever was coming, Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill was ready. Cook, Missouri's quarterback, stepped back, set his feet, and released the ball to his left. Hill was in perfect position to make a play that the Gators needed.
floridagators.com

Game Day: Florida vs Missouri (ESPNU, noon)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Missouri had its chances last week against the nation's No. 1-ranked team before blowing a double-digit leads in the second half and falling to Georgia 26-22 in a sold-out home game Faurot Field. The Bulldogs had to score on four of their last five possessions to...
floridagators.com

Defense Does Enough in Homecoming Defeat of Tigers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida defense was awfully generous at times Saturday. Key times, actually. Missouri exactly didn't go up and down the field, but three conversations on third-and-at-least-15-to-go in the fourth quarter alone had the Spurrier/Florida Field homecoming crowd on either their heels or the edge of the bleacher seats.
floridagators.com

Nirundorn/Tokac Conclude Play at ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – The Florida Gators men's tennis team concluded play at the ITA All-American Championships as Tanapatt Nirundorn and Togan Tokac saw their run end in the semifinals on Saturday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa. Facing their sixth...
GAINESVILLE, FL

