After being led onto stage by the African Drumming and Dance Ensemble, Ithaca College President La Jerne Terry Cornish addressed the audience at the beginning of her installation ceremony on October 1 as she wiped away what would prove to be the first of many tears that day. But while all eyes were on President Cornish and the many performers and speakers in the arena, hundreds of students, faculty, and staff had been working behind the scenes since August—and in some cases months earlier—on the technical and practical aspects of putting on the show.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO