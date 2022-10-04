Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Combining multi-marker metabarcoding and digital holography to describe eukaryotic plankton across the Newfoundland Shelf
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17313-w, published online 29 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the order of the Figures. FiguresÂ 1 and 2 were published as FigureÂ 4 and 1. As a result, FiguresÂ 2 and 3 were renumbered to FiguresÂ 3 and 4.
Nature.com
Programming a LOGMAR calculator into a REDCap database
LOGMAR (logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution) is a common modality for reporting visual acuities academically [1]. However, Snellen charts are the predominant tool of visual acuity measurement clinically. Online calculators convert individual Snellen acuities to LOGMAR, but this is labour intensive and invites error from manual data transcription. Furthermore, these tools rarely allocate for missed or additional letters read, diminishing the precision of reported findings.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Nature.com
Obituary: Armando Felsani (1947"“2022)
Armando Felsani passed away on 21 April 2022. He has been a pioneer in investigating myogenesis and myogenic differentiation, a field in which he produced seminal work regarding the interplay between MyoD, the master gene of muscle differentiation, RB1, the retinoblastoma tumour suppressor gene, and epigenetic factors in muscle differentiation, and how oncoproteins (including of viral origin) can disrupt these processes. Such research interests later brought him to delve into cancer cell cycle regulation by tumour suppressors, cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases in cancer onset and progression.
Nature.com
Generic surgical process model for minimally invasive liver treatment methods
Surgical process modelling is an innovative approach that aims to simplify the challenges involved in improving surgeries through quantitative analysis of a well-established model of surgical activities. In this paper, surgical process model strategies are applied for the analysis of different Minimally Invasive Liver Treatments (MILTs), including ablation and surgical resection of the liver lesions. Moreover, a generic surgical process model for these differences in MILTs is introduced. The generic surgical process model was established at three different granularity levels. The generic process model, encompassing thirteen phases, was verified against videos of MILT procedures and interviews with surgeons. The established model covers all the surgical and interventional activities and the connections between them and provides a foundation for extensive quantitative analysis and simulations of MILT procedures for improving computer-assisted surgery systems, surgeon training and evaluation, surgeon guidance and planning systems and evaluation of new technologies.
Nature.com
Resolving the paradox of unipolar induction: new experimental evidence on the influence of the test circuit
A novel experiment has been devised shedding new light on the phenomenon of unipolar induction, also known as "Faraday's Paradox". This is a topic which continues to fascinate scientists and engineers with much debate continuing to this day. In particular, the question of the field co-rotating with the magnet or remaining stationary remains unsettled and supporting evidence exists for both positions. In this study, we present a novel experimental apparatus that includes, for the first time, the relative motion of the measurement circuit including the closing wires, as well as the magnet and disc respectively. The results show that the closing wire needs to be considered as part of the problem, which enables the apparent paradox associated with this phenomenon to be resolved. However, it remains impossible to tell if the field co-rotates with the magnet or if it remains stationary. Instead, direct electron interaction is considered as a viable alternative to resolve remaining paradoxes.
Nature.com
Quantum Hamiltonian complexity in thermal equilibrium
The physical properties of a quantum many-body system in thermal equilibrium are determined by its partition function and free energy. Here we study the computational complexity of approximating these quantities for n-qubit local Hamiltonians. First, we report a classical algorithm with poly(n) runtime, which approximates the free energy of a given 2-local Hamiltonian provided that it satisfies a certain denseness condition. Our algorithm contributes to a body of work investigating the hardness of approximation for difficult optimization problems. Specifically, this extends existing efficient approximation algorithms for dense instances of the ground energy of 2-local quantum Hamiltonians and the free energy of classical Ising models. Second, we establish polynomial-time equivalence between the problem of approximating the free energy of local Hamiltonians and several other natural tasks ubiquitous in condensed-matter physics and quantum computing, such as the problem of approximating the number of input states accepted by a polynomial-size quantum circuit. These results suggest that the simulation of quantum many-body systems in thermal equilibrium may precisely capture the complexity of a broad family of computational problems that have yet to be defined or characterized in terms of known complexity classes. Finally, we summarize state-of-the-art classical and quantum algorithms for approximating the free energy and show how to improve their runtime and memory footprint.
Nature.com
Decoding noncoding RNAs
Research interest in noncoding RNAs and their biological implications in a variety of cellular contexts has been growing. In this issue, we present a series of pieces discussing recent method advances and future directions for deciphering the regulatory roles of noncoding RNAs. About 75% of the human genome can be...
Nature.com
Lessons from a UK research school for Black physicists and engineers
A group of scientists at Imperial College collaborated with The Blackett Lab Family, a collective of UK-based Black physicists, to host the UK's first research school for Black physicists and engineers. Here they reflect on what they learnt and why we should all join in the mission to end inequality in academia.
Nature.com
400Â W average power Q-switched Yb:YAG thin-disk-laser
We report on producing up to 403Â W average power directly from an acousto-optically Q-switched Yb:YAG thin-disk laser (TDL). To achieve this power, it has theoretically and experimentally been shown that the laser stability border could be shifted toward higher repetition rates by engineering of the output coupler transmittance. This allows for stable operation of the laser at higher frequencies and a further increase in the power extraction from the active medium. Using an output coupler with 93% reflectivity, a maximum average power of 403Â W at the repetition rate of 12.0Â kHz has been recorded under the pump power of 1220Â W. Furthermore, the maximum pulse energy of 57Â mJ was produced at the repetition rate of 1.00Â kHz and the pump power of 520Â W. The characteristics of the laser at various Q-switching rates and the pump powers have been investigated. In addition, a numerical study for supporting the experimental results has been proposed here. To the best of our knowledge, the achieved average power and the pulse energy are the highest values reported to date from a Q-switched Yb:YAG TDL. The results pave the way to further power scaling of solid-state Q-switched oscillators.
Nature.com
Serotonin and dopamine transporter availability in social anxiety disorder after combined treatment with escitalopram and cognitive-behavioral therapy
Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (ICBT) are recommended treatments of social anxiety disorder (SAD), and often combined, but their effects on monoaminergic signaling are not well understood. In this multi-tracer positron emission tomography (PET) study, 24 patients with SAD were randomized to treatment with escitalopram+ICBT or placebo+ICBT under double-blind conditions. Before and after 9 weeks of treatment, patients were examined with positron emission tomography and the radioligands [11C]DASB and [11C]PE2I, probing the serotonin (SERT) and dopamine (DAT) transporter proteins respectively. Both treatment combinations resulted in significant improvement as measured by the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS). At baseline, SERT-DAT co-expression was high and, in the putamen and thalamus, co-expression showed positive associations with symptom severity. SERT-DAT co-expression was also predictive of treatment success, but predictor-outcome associations differed in direction between the treatments. After treatment, average SERT occupancy in the SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT group was >80%, with positive associations between symptom improvement and occupancy in the nucleus accumbens, putamen and anterior cingulate cortex. Following placebo+ICBT, SERT binding increased in the raphe nuclei. DAT binding increased in both groups in limbic and striatal areas, but relations with symptom improvement differed, being negative for SSRI"‰+"‰ICBT and positive for placebo"‰+"‰ICBT. Thus, serotonin-dopamine transporter co-expression exerts influence on symptom severity and remission rate in the treatment of social anxiety disorder. However, the monoamine transporters are modulated in dissimilar ways when cognitive-behavioral treatment is given concomitantly with either SSRI-medication or pill placebo.
Nature.com
Study on the geometry characteristics of soil primary mineral particles under cryogenic action
Repeated freeze"“thaw causes the fragmentation and aggregation of soil particles, which affect particle shape (aspect ratio, roundness, etc.), and this process is a cryogenic weathering process. Changes in soil particle morphology record information about freeze"“thaw processes and have the unique characteristics of freeze"“thaw traces. To prove this conjecture, four soil specimens were selected in the experiment, and each specimen was studied after 0, 5, 10, 50 and 100 freeze"“thaw cycles. The test results show that: Freeze"“thaw will change the aspect ratio of particles, and the aspect ratio of particles is mainly distributed between 1 and 4. The particles with aspect ratio of 1.26 are stable and not easy to fragment, and the particles with aspect ratio more than 4 are easy to fragment. The freeze"“thaw effect leads to changes in particle roundness, with different manners of change for the four specimens, but all undergo repeated freeze"“thaw fragmenting and rounding process. Repeated freezing and thawing can not only lead to fragmentation particle edges and increased particle roundness, but also to fragmentation large-size particles and reduced particle roundness. Compared with the roundness before freeze"“thaw and after 100 cycles of freeze"“thaw, the coarse sand grains increased the most in roundness, indicating that the large grain size grains showed the most rounding. This study helps to understand the geometric characteristics of soil primary mineral particles under the action of cryogenic environments, and also helps to discern whether the particles have experienced the action of cryogenic environments, which is important for the study of cryogenic soil in cold environments.
Nature.com
Random forest incorporating ab-initio calculations for corrosion rate prediction with small sample Al alloys data
Corrosion jeopardizes the materials longevity and engineering safety, hence the corrosion rate needs to be forecasted so as to better guide materials selection. Although field exposure experiments are dependable, the prohibitive cost and their time-consuming nature make it difficult to obtain large dataset for machine learning. Here, we propose a strategy Integrating Ab-initio Calculations with Random Forest (IACRF) to optimize the model, thereby estimating the corrosion rate of Al alloys in diverse environments. Based on the thermodynamic assessment of the secondary phases, the ab-initio calculation quantities, especially the work function, significantly improved the prediction accuracy with respect to small-sample Al alloys corrosion dataset. To build a better generic prediction model, the most accessible and effective features are identified to train IACRF. Finally, the independent field exposure experiments in Southeast Asia have proven the generalization ability of IACRF in which the average prediction accuracy is improved up to 91%.
Nature.com
Assessing the consequences of prolonged usage of disposable face masks
Due to the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, wearing a disposable face mask has become a worldwide daily routine, not only for medical operators or specialized personnel, but also for common people. Notwithstanding the undeniable positive effect in reducing the risk of virus transmission, it is important to understand if a prolonged usage of the same face mask can have effectiveness on filtering capability and potential health consequences. To this aim, we present three investigations. A survey, carried out in central Italy, offers an overview of the distorted public awareness of face mask usage. A functional study shows how prolonged wearing leads to substantial drops in humid air filtration efficiency. Finally, a morphological analysis reports the proliferation of fungal or bacteria colonies inside an improperly used mask. Our study highlights therefore that wearing a face mask is really beneficial only if it is used correctly.
Nature.com
For a few seconds more
Tokamaks are essentially doughnut-shaped vessels designed to host a hot plasma, the charged particles of which are spatially confined by means of external magnetic fields. This concept of toroidal magnetic confinement - introduced more than 60 years ago - is neat and looks feasible in theory. But in practice, containing a plasma for a relatively long time has proven challenging. The problem lies in controlling plasma instabilities that can create disruptions that cause confinement to be lost immediately and, even worse, can damage the wall of the fusion device.
