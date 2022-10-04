ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

KTVL

Southern Oregon gas prices hit record high, relief still weeks out

SOUTHERN OREGON — Gas prices in Southern Oregon hit a record high, and drivers may not see any relief for another few weeks. Marie Dodds, the spokeswoman for AAA explained the sharp increase was due to six refineries that went offline for planned and some unplanned maintenance work, which caused prices to skyrocket throughout the past few weeks.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Oregon governor candidates clash over big issues in KATU debate

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be the next governor of Oregon clashed over the hottest issues the state is facing, including guns, crime, abortion, homelessness, and education during a debate at KATU studios Tuesday night. The race this year is historic, as for the first...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Oregon Sen. Wyden discusses the 'need to protect' state's vote-by-mail system

With nearly a month left until the November election, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden joined local leaders Tuesday to discuss security surrounding the state’s vote-by-mail system and to condemn threats being sent to elections officials here and across the country. At Tuesday’s conference, Wyden wanted to “denounce the threats made...
OREGON STATE

