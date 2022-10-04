Read full article on original website
KTVL
Wildfire victims receive "healing" tax exemption from settlement payments.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Wildfire victims receiving payment from PG&E’s “Fire Victim Trust” will not have to pay state income taxes on those payments with the signing of Assembly Bill 1249. The bill would provide financial relief to wildfire victims of the 2015 Butte Fire and...
KTVL
Californians will start getting tax refunds Friday, regardless of immigration status
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office says up to 23 million Californians will be receiving direct deposits from $9.5 billion in tax relief, regardless of immigration status. The Middle Class Tax Refund payments of up to $1,050 will begin going out on Friday. “We know it’s expensive right...
KTVL
Southern Oregon gas prices hit record high, relief still weeks out
SOUTHERN OREGON — Gas prices in Southern Oregon hit a record high, and drivers may not see any relief for another few weeks. Marie Dodds, the spokeswoman for AAA explained the sharp increase was due to six refineries that went offline for planned and some unplanned maintenance work, which caused prices to skyrocket throughout the past few weeks.
KTVL
$422 million in federal grant funds approved to help 2020 wildfire survivors rebuild
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a $422 million grant for the state to help survivors of the 2020 Labor Day fires rebuild, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced Wednesday. The ReOregon program will use the grant funds to set...
KTVL
With the start of October, fire season usually ends - but not the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — It’s the start of October, a time when fire season usually comes to a close in Oregon. But for the Cedar Creek Fire, there is no expiration date. The Cedar Creek Fire is still burning east of Oakridge. It is now over 120-thousand acres and is 34 percent contained.
KTVL
Oregon governor candidates clash over big issues in KATU debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be the next governor of Oregon clashed over the hottest issues the state is facing, including guns, crime, abortion, homelessness, and education during a debate at KATU studios Tuesday night. The race this year is historic, as for the first...
KTVL
Oregon Sen. Wyden discusses the 'need to protect' state's vote-by-mail system
With nearly a month left until the November election, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden joined local leaders Tuesday to discuss security surrounding the state’s vote-by-mail system and to condemn threats being sent to elections officials here and across the country. At Tuesday’s conference, Wyden wanted to “denounce the threats made...
KTVL
Tricks in treats: Is rainbow fentanyl a threat in Southern Oregon's Halloween candy?
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — 'Rainbow fentanyl' refers to mass-produced pills laced with the deadly drug and dyed in the bright colors of candy, according to the DEA. These narcotics have drawn recent attention as parents take to social media to voice concerns about fentanyl distribution in Halloween candy. News10 spoke...
