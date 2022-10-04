Read full article on original website
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
Car enthusiasts come to cruise the beach after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been one week since Hurricane Ian barreled through the Grand Strand, and from businesses to beaches, the City of Myrtle Beach is back to normal and open for everyone. Stores and restaurants that closed during Ian and its aftermath are now back open,...
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle Beach
Let's take a look at the top three places for brunch in Myrtle Beach.Charlotte's Got a lot. For many, brunch is their favorite meal of the day. The benefit of brunch is you do not have to wake up too early or wait until normal lunch hours to eat some good food! Luckily, Myrtle Beach has many places that offer great brunch to keep people coming back for more! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top spots for brunch in Myrtle Beach. The eateries were chosen based on Google reviews, yelp, and of course - word of mouth!
FedEx makes $64M investment in Fantasy Harbour area of Horry County
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month
If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
25 tiny homes being built for Myrtle Beach veterans in need
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity; parking expansion in the works
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking at Myrtle Beach International Airport is nearing capacity Friday, according to airport officials. Signs are located throughout the airport directing passengers to overflow parking. Passengers are encouraged to arrive early as overflow parking may take more time, according to officials. In a tweet, the airport said a parking expansion […]
Wild Water & Wheels sold
Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
Owners plan to rebuild Pawleys Pier
After hours of standing in the breaking surf, the end of Pawleys Pier settled with a shrug into the waves. Like a tired swimmer, it floated away. It was just after 1 p.m. The tattered American flag still snapped above the gazebo that had shaded generations of anglers. Howard Bond...
Here's the latest plan for redeveloping the River Oaks Golf Club
The latest redevelopment plan for the River Oaks Golf Club shows the Carolina Forest course becoming a neighborhood with a mixture of housing, including townhouses and single-family homes. Filed last week with Horry County Government, the plan calls for 558 housing units, which is more than the approximately 500 the...
With dunes washed away by Hurricane Ian, SC beach towns assess risk
Marsh grass covered U.S. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet after Hurricane Ian blew through, a sign the storm had pushed the ocean farther ashore there than any other time since Hugo. On Pawleys Island, Mayor Brian Henry watched the water approach the notch in the steps he'd made to...
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach
It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
Top Myrtle Beach Area Playgrounds
When traveling with children, parents quickly learn the value of a good playground. And thankfully we have tons to choose from in the Myrtle Beach area. From oceanfront playgrounds to shaded hidden gems to multi-acre park experiences, here is a list of some of our favorite area playgrounds:. Savannah’s Playground...
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
Boat ramp temporarily closed after vehicle drives in Waccamaw River
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
