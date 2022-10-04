ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdexpress.com

Big Energy at MARN Coffee + Wine

In the Nā Pali Kona Forest Reserve, along the side of Mount Waialeale on the island of Kaua‘i, Susan and I emerged into an extraordinary energy. The rocky and muddy path up Waialeale led us into shrouds of clouds and bursts of rain. It was beautiful. It was challenging.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Philomusica Quartet’s ‘Transcendence and Mystery’

The Philomusica Quartet kicks off their 2022-2023 season with a concert in the delightful Schwan Hall on the Wisconsin Lutheran College campus with a program entitled “Transcendence and Mystery.”. Philomusica is the resident quartet at the college. Violinists Jeanyi Kim and Alexander Mandl, violist Nathan Hackett and cellist Adrien...
MILWAUKEE, WI
boatingindustry.com

The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine

Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Conjuring a Conversation with Milwaukee’s David Seebach

Thousands of musicians, comedians and other artists have performed during Summerfest’s 53-year run, but none more often than David Seebach, who this year celebrated 41 years at Summerfest with five performances of his annual “Wonders of Magic” show at the festival’s Northwestern Mutual Community Park. Seebach,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
shepherdexpress.com

Steven Wright at the South Milwaukee PAC

Steven Wright chuckles at the statement he makes regarding his voluminous creativity. He is not only responsible for over 40 years’ worth of often surreal one-liners delivered in a near-monotone with sharp observational wit. He also paints, acts, records voice-overs and composes songs. That’s a lot of ... stuff.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Photographer Dennis Darmek Revisits Vietnam

Milwaukee’s Dennis Darmek has had a full career as photographer, video artist and documentarian with work featured on PBS, in film festivals and in the collections of the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Museum of Wisconsin Art and elsewhere. For the past several years, he’s worked on a book of captioned photographs that reflect on an earlier period of his life. It’s just been published.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Built Environment#Linus Realestate#Art#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Board Of Trustees
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee Company Produces CBD Locally and Organically

RA! Is an all-natural hemp and wellness company, and lifestyle brand, founded by Richard Bowman. RA!—a play on the word raw— offers cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, tinctures and topicals crafted through a trademarked Whole Spectrum™ processing method that captures CBD and all ancillary cannabinoids. Bowman, a musician and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
shepherdexpress.com

Kai Gardner Mishlove Helps Communities Find their Similarities through Food

Food tells the story of migration, evokes memories, reminds us of where we came from and connects us to the land that produces the food we eat. As Kai Gardner Mishlove so beautifully explains, food unifies us and heals us. “When you prepare a dish, you’re putting your heart and soul into it and you’re evoking the memory of your ancestors in that work,” she says.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (September 18 – October 1)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

March this Saturday for Reproductive Rights

Reproductive Justice Action-Milwaukee (RJAM) is a grassroots organization formed this summer Roe v. Wade was overturned. They have 10 demands: the repeal of Wisconsin State Statute 940.04, the complete separation of church and state, that law enforcement not enforce abortion bans, that Wisconsin law enforcement read Miranda Rights to detainees, that the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County dismiss and not prosecute all abortion cases, community control over the police, free menstrual products for all who menstruate, and public access to all contraceptives.
MILWAUKEE, WI
uwpexponent.com

Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee

People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Korea Day at UWM

The annual Korea Day (한국의 날) celebration at UW-Milwaukee begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. It’s free and includes a Korean cultural program with K-Pop dancing, Korean songs, art talk and a taekwondo demonstration. At 6 p.m. there will be an opportunity to see paper folding and Korean traditional games as shown in the Netflix series “Squid Game.” And best of all, there will be a chance to taste Korean food.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students

In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy