Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
shepherdexpress.com
Big Energy at MARN Coffee + Wine
In the Nā Pali Kona Forest Reserve, along the side of Mount Waialeale on the island of Kaua‘i, Susan and I emerged into an extraordinary energy. The rocky and muddy path up Waialeale led us into shrouds of clouds and bursts of rain. It was beautiful. It was challenging.
shepherdexpress.com
Philomusica Quartet’s ‘Transcendence and Mystery’
The Philomusica Quartet kicks off their 2022-2023 season with a concert in the delightful Schwan Hall on the Wisconsin Lutheran College campus with a program entitled “Transcendence and Mystery.”. Philomusica is the resident quartet at the college. Violinists Jeanyi Kim and Alexander Mandl, violist Nathan Hackett and cellist Adrien...
boatingindustry.com
The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine
Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
shepherdexpress.com
Conjuring a Conversation with Milwaukee’s David Seebach
Thousands of musicians, comedians and other artists have performed during Summerfest’s 53-year run, but none more often than David Seebach, who this year celebrated 41 years at Summerfest with five performances of his annual “Wonders of Magic” show at the festival’s Northwestern Mutual Community Park. Seebach,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
shepherdexpress.com
Steven Wright at the South Milwaukee PAC
Steven Wright chuckles at the statement he makes regarding his voluminous creativity. He is not only responsible for over 40 years’ worth of often surreal one-liners delivered in a near-monotone with sharp observational wit. He also paints, acts, records voice-overs and composes songs. That’s a lot of ... stuff.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Photographer Dennis Darmek Revisits Vietnam
Milwaukee’s Dennis Darmek has had a full career as photographer, video artist and documentarian with work featured on PBS, in film festivals and in the collections of the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Museum of Wisconsin Art and elsewhere. For the past several years, he’s worked on a book of captioned photographs that reflect on an earlier period of his life. It’s just been published.
Developers propose new apartments, town center in Franklin
Developers Ballpark Commons and Mandel Group Inc. are working together on a new development proposal that would bring 1,000 apartments to Franklin's town center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Developer behind Mequon Public Market eyeing agriculture neighborhood in Port Washington
OZAUKEE COUNTY — The woman behind the Mequon Public Market and other successful developments is now working on two new projects in Port Washington, including an agriculture neighborhood. Cindy Shaffer, who is also the founder of Shaffer Development in Mequon, plans to create an agricultural neighborhood dubbed “The Farm”...
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Company Produces CBD Locally and Organically
RA! Is an all-natural hemp and wellness company, and lifestyle brand, founded by Richard Bowman. RA!—a play on the word raw— offers cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, tinctures and topicals crafted through a trademarked Whole Spectrum™ processing method that captures CBD and all ancillary cannabinoids. Bowman, a musician and...
Milwaukee Public Market announces 17th annual Harvest Festival
Milwaukee Public Market's annual Harvest Festival is returning. This year's festival will mark the 17th anniversary of the Public Market opening in 2005.
African cocoa maker Niche Cocoa opening plant in Franklin
The Niche Cocoa Industry of Ghana is planning to build its first factory in North America in Franklin, Wis., officials announced Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the best public middle schools in Milwaukee area in 2023: List
Lake Country School in Hartland, Wis. is the best public middle school in the Milwaukee area - for the second year in a row - a ranking from Niche.com found.
shepherdexpress.com
Kai Gardner Mishlove Helps Communities Find their Similarities through Food
Food tells the story of migration, evokes memories, reminds us of where we came from and connects us to the land that produces the food we eat. As Kai Gardner Mishlove so beautifully explains, food unifies us and heals us. “When you prepare a dish, you’re putting your heart and soul into it and you’re evoking the memory of your ancestors in that work,” she says.
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (September 18 – October 1)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
shepherdexpress.com
March this Saturday for Reproductive Rights
Reproductive Justice Action-Milwaukee (RJAM) is a grassroots organization formed this summer Roe v. Wade was overturned. They have 10 demands: the repeal of Wisconsin State Statute 940.04, the complete separation of church and state, that law enforcement not enforce abortion bans, that Wisconsin law enforcement read Miranda Rights to detainees, that the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County dismiss and not prosecute all abortion cases, community control over the police, free menstrual products for all who menstruate, and public access to all contraceptives.
uwpexponent.com
Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee
People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
shepherdexpress.com
Korea Day at UWM
The annual Korea Day (한국의 날) celebration at UW-Milwaukee begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 in the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. It’s free and includes a Korean cultural program with K-Pop dancing, Korean songs, art talk and a taekwondo demonstration. At 6 p.m. there will be an opportunity to see paper folding and Korean traditional games as shown in the Netflix series “Squid Game.” And best of all, there will be a chance to taste Korean food.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
Comments / 0