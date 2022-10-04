Read full article on original website
Related
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]
A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
Miranda Lambert Takes ‘Strange’ to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Watch]
Miranda Lambert brought her song about a topsy-turvy world to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year performed "Strange" on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Fans can find the current radio single on her new Palomino album. It's also part of the set list for her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.
Carrie Underwood Is Pumped for Her New Tour — See a Behind-the-Scenes Teaser [Watch]
Nearly four months after releasing her Denim & Rhinestones album, Carrie Underwood is ready to hit the road. The country singer has been hard at work preparing her highly-anticipated tour — which shares its name with the album — and she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process behind it all.
Carrie Underwood Recalls Her Sassy First Meeting With Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer in country music and a woman who opened many doors for other females in the industry. After leaning of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Carrie Underwood expressed her gratitude for the path the legend carved. She also shared her first encounter with Lynn in a hilarious story.
RELATED PEOPLE
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With a Grand Ole Opry Invite [Watch]
Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde by popping up during her appearance on CBS Mornings on Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Then, the younger of the two singers got another, in-person-surprise. The Country Music Hall of Fame artist appeared via satellite from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to ask McBryde if...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Kid Rock Mourns Good Friend Loretta Lynn, Whom He Once Fake Married
While the world is mourning the loss of a country legend, Kid Rock is mourning the loss of a dear friend. Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Rock is one of many to express their grief on social media. "RIP Miss Loretta," he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luke Bryan Lays With the Dogs After a Weekend of ‘Too Much Fun’ [Picture]
After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally. The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.
PETS・
The 20 Best Comedians To Grace The "Saturday Night Live" Cast
So many great talents have passed through the Saturday Night Live cast that it's truly hard to rank the best of the best
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0