KEYT
Alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker hit with US sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is targeting an alleged Malaysian wildlife trafficker and what officials call his transnational criminal organization for financial sanctions related to the illegal shipment of rhino horn, ivory and other specimens. The Treasury Department says Teo Boon Ching engages in the “cruel trafficking of endangered and threatened wildlife and the products of brutal poaching.” The department says Teo specializes in the transportation of rhino horn, ivory, and pangolins — also known as scaly anteaters — from Africa, using routes through Malaysia and Laos to consumers in Vietnam and China.
KEYT
Libyan group: At least 15 dead after migrant shipwreck
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent says at least 15 bodies have been recovered after a migrant shipwreck off the country’s western coast. Migrants regularly try to cross the Mediterranean from Libya in a desperate attempt to reach European shores. The spokesman on Friday said the bodies of the dead had been retrieved and transported to a hospital, but he did not comment on the cause of death. In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn on it and nearby. The shipwreck took place near the city of Sabratha, a major launching point for many making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.
KEYT
Convicted ‘fake heiress’ released as she fights deportation
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who posed as a German heiress before being convicted of scamming individuals and financial institutions is being released from immigration custody. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Anna Sorokin is scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening. The 31-year-old has been held by immigration authorities since last year after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft. Her exploits inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” This week, an immigration judge had cleared the way for Sorokin to be released to home confinement while she fights deportation. Immigration authorities say she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.
KEYT
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” _ a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes _ the man wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. Hurtado mentions that he had cooperated in the past with the deceased mayor in fighting the Tequileros gang, which claimed responsibility for the killings.
KEYT
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week. Michael and Mark Sheppard, both 60, remain in custody as of Friday afternoon and bond has been set at $250,000...
KEYT
New Zealand man’s convictions overturned 3 years after death
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Supreme Court on Friday took the unusual step of overturning a man’s convictions even though he died three years ago. The court found there had been a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children at the daycare center where he worked as a teacher more than 30 years ago.
KEYT
Calls for help, humanitarian corridor as gangs siege Haiti
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The United Nations is proposing a “humanitarian corridor” in Haiti’s capital to help people get gasoline and aid amid a mounting crisis as gangs keep blockading roads and access to some areas, including to one key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince. The U.N. office in Haiti said in a press release that the blockades, in particular the one accessing the Varreux fuel terminal, undermine efforts to resolve problems in the Caribbean country, in particular the resurgence of cholera after three years without reported cases. The U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Office in Haiti made the proposal on Wednesday.
KEYT
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
JERUSALEM (AP) — The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society. But accounts that the victim was a gay man who had sought asylum in Israel has turned the tragedy into a socially and politically explosive case. It was unclear how he had wound up in Hebron, the conservative West Bank city that he had reportedly fled. Homosexuality remains deeply taboo in the Palestinian territories, where traditional norms play a prominent role in social and political life.
KEYT
Japanese journalist sentenced to 10 years in Myanmar prison, official says
A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to 10 years in prison for sedition and violating a law on electronic communications after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said on Thursday. Toru Kubota, 26, was arrested by plainclothes police in Yangon, where he...
KEYT
Disputing Iran’s version, mom says teen was beaten to death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
KEYT
Ethnic Bulgarian group’s name stirs anger in North Macedonia
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Left-wing supporters and nationalists in North Macedonia both have voiced anger at an ethnic Bulgarian association’s move to name itself after a Bulgarian monarch who is deeply resented for his country’s role in World War II. Relations between the Balkan neighbors are poor, largely due to disagreements over regional history and culture. Those disputes have led Bulgaria to block North Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union. Hundreds of people protested Friday in North Macedonia’s southern town of Ohrid against the opening of the cultural club named after King Boris III. The monarch reigned from 1918 to 1943 and oversaw Bulgaria’s allying itself with Axis powers during World War II.
KEYT
6 European nations agree to step up anti-drug cooperation
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Six European countries have pledged to beef up cross-border cooperation and work more closely with Latin America in the fight against organized crime. They warn that crime gangs are undermining society as they battle for control of the lucrative drug market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at a meeting Friday in Amsterdam. The Dutch capital has seen organized hits and other drug-related violence in recent years. Among the officials attending the meeting was Belgium’s justice minister. He was put under protection last month after four people suspected of taking part in a plot by alleged drug criminals to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands.
KEYT
Bus catches fire in India, killing 11 and injuring 24
NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus has caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India and at least 11 passengers have been killed. Maharashtra state’s top elected official says another 24 people were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire early Saturday. Eknath Shinde said the cause of the fire is being investigated. It happened near Nashik, about 120 miles northeast of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state. Hundreds of thousands of people are killed or injured annually on India’s roads. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Death toll rises to 9 in blast at gas station in Ireland
LONDON — (AP) — The death toll in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland has risen to nine, police said Saturday, as emergency workers combed piles of rubble for more victims. Irish police said they did not expect to find more...
Donegal explosion: Nine people killed in petrol station blast as death toll rises
Nine people have now been confirmed dead after an explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.The death toll rose overnight after the blast ripped through a service station and nearby buildings in County Donegal on Friday.Three people were confirmed dead on the same day as the explosion. Police announced four more deaths on Saturday morning, with officials saying they expected more to follow as the search operation continued. They later said two more fatalities had been confirmed, bringing the death toll to nine. Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPeople in Ireland are “shocked...
