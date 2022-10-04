Read full article on original website
KEYT
Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April. Lumumba and the Jackson City Council have been feuding for several months over the garbage contract for the city of 150,000 residents. The dispute simmered even as most of Jackson lost running water for several days in late August and early September because torrential rainfall exacerbated problems with the city’s main water treatment plant.
KEYT
Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
KEYT
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn’t comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
KEYT
Alabama seeks new execution date for Miller
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama is asking a court to swiftly set a new execution date for an inmate who had his lethal injection called off last month after multiple failed attempts to connect an intravenous line to the man’s veins. The Alabama Department of Corrections attempted to put Alan Eugene Miller to death on Sept 22, but officials called off the lethal injection after the execution team was unable to connect the intravenous line. The state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway before the death warrant expired. Miller, 57, was sentenced to death after being convicted of a 1999 workplace rampage in which he killed Terry Jarvis, Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy.
KEYT
Iowa reporter announces on newscast that she is transgender
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines television reporter announced this week on a newscast that she will publicly identify as a transgender woman. Nora J.S. Reichardt of WOI-TV said that for a long time she didn’t think she would be able to reveal her identity on air. She made the announcement on the same day that she filed for a name change. She is not the first reporter to make that announcement. ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced in a tweet in August that he is transitioning and would use male pronouns.
KEYT
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign. GOP challenger and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is portraying Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Schmidt launched a new television ad Thursday suggesting the commission pushed what the ad called “anti-policing laws” and said Kelly called police racist by referencing systemic racism at the outset. Kelly has said her support for police is shown by increases in state spending on law enforcement.
KEYT
Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames stories on Dems
WADLEY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is remaining defiant after reports alleging he encouraged and paid for a woman’s 2009 abortion — and later fathered a child with her. Digging in on his denials of reporting by The Daily Beast, Walker, a football icon turned celebrity politician, blamed the stories Thursday on Democrats and their “desperation.” The Daily Beast has reported that a woman Walker was dating had an abortion that he encouraged and paid for. After Walker’s vehement denials, she spoke to the news outlet again identifying herself as the mother of one of Walker’s children. As a Senate candidate, Walker has backed a national ban on abortion without any exceptions.
KEYT
Indictment says ex-NSA worker thought he was helping Russia
DENVER (AP) — Court documents say a former National Security Agency employee from Colorado charged with espionage thought he was sending classified information to Russia when he was talking to an undercover FBI agent. The indictment of 30-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke issued Thursday said the information he is accused of providing includes a threat assessment of the military offensive capabilities of a foreign country, which was not named. He is being represented by federal public defenders who do not comment publicly on cases. The Army veteran allegedly told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts and that he had decided to work with Russia because his heritage “ties back to your country.”
