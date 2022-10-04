Comptroller’s Race: Mendoza touts state’s fiscal progress; Teresi focuses on recent corruption

Read full article on original website
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate
The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday, October 6, trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University with the issue...
Illinois governor’s race: Pritzker and Bailey set to debate tonight, Thursday at 7p.m.
With the election about a month away, the two men who want to be governor of Illinois for the next four years square off in a debate Thursday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will take the stage at Illinois State University in Normal in a debate sponsored by AARP of Illinois. The debate will allow members from two crucial voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both, including affordable housing, health care, and education.
Indiana Voter Registration Ends October 11, Early Voting Begins October 12
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.
MRVAN DESERVES OUR SUPPORT
There is only one candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot this year who has taken action to support your right to vote, and that candidate is our Democratic member of Congress Frank J. Mrvan. Elections matter. And your ability to vote is a right that cannot...
Governor Forum: Pritzker considering SAFE-T Act changes; Bailey urges full repeal
Associated Press Media Editors host governor candidates in broad-ranging discussion. Gov. JB Pritzker is considering changes to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform to clarify provisions related to the end of cash bail in Illinois, while his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, continues to push for a full repeal.
Enough blame to go around for growing U.S. moral depravity
Herschel Walker – the former football player running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia – says he opposes all abortion; even when rape, incest or the life of the expectant mother is involved. Yet, the Daily Beast reports that he paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009, and she still has receipts to prove it.
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images of those who used Google...
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that ends cash bail, making Illinois the first state to do so.
Democrat files measure to amend SAFE-T act after election
An Illinois lawmaker is proposing changes to the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail on Jan. 1. The trailer bill that could come up after the November election has led some to speak out against it. Senate Bill 4228 was introduced by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and aims to...
Illinois takes Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
AG Raoul joins Nevada in seeking order for federal recognition. Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday, September 28, in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
State to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million
Low unemployment has allowed for payment from trust fund balance, Pritzker says. Gov. JB Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday, September 27, to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into...
Despite Biden saying ‘pandemic is over,’ Pritzker reissues executive orders
While the President of the United States says the pandemic is over, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his COVID-19 executive orders, though they continue to unwind. President Joe Biden was recently asked by “60 Minutes” if the COVID-19 pandemic is over, given the first Detroit Auto Show is happening after three years.
‘Enough is Enough’
It’s not politics as usual. Haneefah Khaaliq, a former school teacher and lawyer, began her campaign for U.S. Senate in Indiana in 2020. After venturing out to collect 4,500 signatures as required by the State of Indiana to remain on the primary ballot, Khaaliq’s signature collection was challenged by the close friend of a primary opponent. In Indiana, if a candidate’s signatures aren’t challenged, candidates are presumed safe and allowed to run.
Attorney General Raoul fights for Commonwealth Edison to pay customers larger refunds
Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with the city of Chicago and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB), filed an application for rehearing requesting the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) revisit its Aug. 17 decision ordering Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) to refund $38 million to customers. Raoul, the city of Chicago and CUB argued...
Indiana AG urges proactive steps to secure social media, phone upon death
Securing social media accounts and cell phone data after the death of a loved one can be simplified with some planning, according to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita is advising citizens throughout the state to set up a legacy contact to ensure accounts are secure and accessible to...
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Taxpayers saved from $10 million hit after Illinois Supreme Court rejects lawmaker pay hike case
In a win for taxpayers, the Illinois Supreme Court unanimously rejected a lawsuit from two former lawmakers over pay increases they voted down but later sued to obtain that could have cost state taxpayers $10 million. The case from former state Sens. Michael Noland and James Claybourne is years old....
State Sen. Emil Jones III pleads not guilty in bribery case
Prosecutors allege he took $5,000 bribe from red light camera company. State Sen. Emil Jones III pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday, September 23, to three felony counts stemming from an alleged bribery scheme involving a red light camera company. Jones, 44, is a Chicago Democrat who has served...
Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime
Voters largely support policies allowing police to detain suspects charged with violent crimes, a new poll shows. That’s in contrast to recent policies being enacted in Illinois. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that the vast majority of surveyed Americans do not...
