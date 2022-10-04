In the current trading session, Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s (FBC) stock is trading at the price of $32.66, a fall of -7.95% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -42.47% less than its 52-week high of $56.77 and -0.15% better than its 52-week low of $32.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.24% below the high and +1.74% above the low.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO