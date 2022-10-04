Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids surgeon achieves milestone in robotic surgery
A milestone has been reached for St. Lukes surgeon Dr. Jonathan Rippentrop. He just completed his 1,500 surgery using the da Vinci Single Port SP, a robotic system that allows certain urological surgeries to be. performed with a tiny incision, which reduces the patient's recovery time. St. Luke’s is the...
KCRG.com
Willis Dady Homeless Services says winter donations needed more than ever ahead of annual coat, gloves, and hat drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willis Dady Homeless Services starts its coat, gloves, and hats donation drive this week through October 31st. It was something Zayn Watson-Pierce has been thinking about a lot this fall as temperatures start to drop. “I’m worried about where I am going to sleep, the...
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
KCJJ
Williamsburg firefighters battle late night blaze
Williamsburg firefighters battled a mobile home fire late Thursday night and early Friday morning. According to a news release on the Williamsburg Fire Department Facebook page, 17 firefighters and five trucks responded to a structure fire at 550 Hawkeye Drive just after 11pm. Arriving firefighters report seeing a single-wide mobile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man who snowbirds in Florida collecting donations
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a GoFundMe page by a Cedar Rapids man who also lives in Fort Myers, Florida, has grown more than he ever expected. Zach Hale, an electrician who is from Cedar Rapids and works in Florida during the winter, started collecting donations at the Cedar Rapids Moose Lodge to help the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman convicted in boyfriend's death
Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare center, in what is now the country's deadliest rampage. We're getting a look at the most popular candies this year by state. Sen. Grasley, challenger Franken to debate Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa Republican...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Waterloo Man Found Covered in Blood After Stabbing Mother in the Face
Like everywhere else in this country, there are some pretty wild crimes that happen from time to time, and headlines that definitely grab your attention. In regards to the articles I've put together as of late, there are a few that stand out among the rest when it comes to crime in the Hawkeye State. In recent memory, Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism, Drunk Iowa Man Bites Police Officer Trying to Help Him, Iowa Man Stabs Cat, "God Told Me To Do it", and Iowa Man Attempts to Burn House Down With His Mother Inside may be the ones that take the cake.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
cbs2iowa.com
CRFD responds to structure fire Friday morning
Cedar Rapids — Friday morning, The Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) was dispatched to a structure fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids. The call came in at 6:50 a.m. about a fire at a single family home. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke in the structure.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
Northeast Iowa Man Sets Another Pumpkin Record
The featured image was not in the Pumpkinfest competition. Fall is underway which means fall events and festivals are in full swing. For some eastern Iowa residents, “it’s not officially Fall until Pumpkinfest”. And this Pumpkinfest was record-breaking. On Saturday, the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa celebrated 34...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 5 Evil Killers Walked Among Iowa Folk Leaving Their Dark History To Haunt Us
Serial Killers have walked among our rich Iowa soil, and they have left their dark history within our towns. Although they might not have committed all of their crimes here, they still stained our precious state with their evil acts. Here are 5 killers that have left their dark history in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Mass shooting at Thailand childcare center is country's deadliest. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare center, in...
KCRG.com
One dead in crash near Brooklyn, Iowa
Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at a slight rain chance on Wednesday along with freezing conditions by the end of the week. Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. Updated: 3 hours ago. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
kwayradio.com
2nd Person Arrest for Fake Check Scheme
A second person has been arrested for trying to buy vehicles using fake or invalid checks, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Jamarkes Ketton Sr was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of first degree Theft and one count of second degree Theft and Forgery. Ketton used a check from a SoFi Money account on December 6th to buy a 2013 Buick Regal for nearly $11,000 from John Deery. That check was returned for insufficient funds. The vehicle was later located and returned to the dealership. Ketton also allegedly used fake checks from Varo Bank to buy a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban for nearly $11,000 and a Chevrolet Malibu for $12,000 from Community Motors in January and February. In July he returned to Community Motors and bought a 2007 Honda Accord for nearly $9,500 using a check later found to be invalid from Sutton Bank. In September, 20 year old Devonta Johnson was arrested for a similar scheme purpetrated at John Deery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Frosty Conditions Moving In
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air continues to move in. Our winds tonight continue from the north. This helps continue our temperature fall overnight with lows tonight in the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost is certainly possible in some locations. The coldest night will be Friday night into Saturday morning. A hard freeze is possible as lows dip into the 20s effectively ending the growing season. Look for seasonal weather to return on Sunday as the high rebounds to 70. Have a great night.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
KCRG.com
Linn County non-profits receive a combined $2.1 million donation from philanthropists
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven Linn County-based non-profit organizations will receive a large sum in funding from a Cedar Rapids couple. Mike and Jo Cambridge will be sending a combined $2.1 million over a three-year period to United Way of East Central Iowa, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Mercy Medical Center Foundation, The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, and Willis Dady Homeless Services.
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
Comments / 0