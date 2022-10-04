In the current trading session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (INDO) stock is trading at the price of $7.97, a gain of 2.44% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -90.84% less than its 52-week high of $86.99 and 205.36% better than its 52-week low of $2.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.59% below the high and +53.33% above the low.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO