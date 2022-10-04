Read full article on original website
Related
Bwog
Places On Campus Where Legacy Kids Were Most Likely Conceived
As a non-legacy student, I often find myself conflicted when I look at all the legacy kids around me. Where did they all come from? Because I knew they had to come from somewhere, I set out on a journey, with my trusty photographer Elias, to find out where they truly first popped into existence.
24 Harsh Truths That People Think Americans Aren't Ready To Hear But Probably Should
"Your obsession with lawns is weird. Let native plants grow where they need to grow. Grass isn't prettier than your local flora."
Bwog
Bwoglines: Education Edition
From the environmental crisis in Flint to discussions on how we are educating the next generation. Happening in the World: A failed missile launch in South Korea caused alarm among citizens last night. The launch was in response to a North Korean missile being flown over South Korea on Tuesday. The missile crashed and landed, leaving South Korean citizens in the dark for several hours. The move comes not long after Kim Jong-un’s September statement in which he refused talks of denuclearization. (BBC)
Comments / 0