In the current trading session, GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) stock is trading at the price of $26.23, a fall of -3.85% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -39.99% less than its 52-week high of $43.71 and 9.29% better than its 52-week low of $24.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.92% below the high and +4.25% above the low.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO