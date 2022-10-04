Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
CRFD responds to structure fire Friday morning
Cedar Rapids — Friday morning, The Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) was dispatched to a structure fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids. The call came in at 6:50 a.m. about a fire at a single family home. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke in the structure.
kjan.com
Authorities in Western Iowa arrested one of Texas’ most wanted
(Pottawattamie County, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs, the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, and officials with the U.S. Marshals Headquarters, on Thursday (Oct. 6), arrested one of Texas most wanted fugitives. The arrest in Council Bluffs of Paul Anthony Basaldua. Although considered to be armed and dangerous, Basaldua was taken into custody without incident.
KCJJ
Williamsburg firefighters battle late night blaze
Williamsburg firefighters battled a mobile home fire late Thursday night and early Friday morning. According to a news release on the Williamsburg Fire Department Facebook page, 17 firefighters and five trucks responded to a structure fire at 550 Hawkeye Drive just after 11pm. Arriving firefighters report seeing a single-wide mobile...
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus
If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
KCRG.com
Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
One Person Killed in Eastern Iowa Collision Between Semi and Wagon
The above photo is a stock photo representative of the harvest season. None of the vehicles above were involved in the accident. One person was killed in a Monday evening accident in eastern Iowa involving a semi-truck and a tractor pulling a grain wagon. 72-year-old Charles Griffith of Brooklyn was...
KCRG.com
Flags to be flown at half-staff in Iowa Sunday for fallen firefighters
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service honors the firefighters who died in the line of duty...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
UPDATE: Victim Identified In Eastern Iowa Tractor Rollover
UPDATE: Officials have released the name of a man killed in a tractor rollover Sunday evening in Dubuque County. KCRG reports that the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque died after being pinned under the tractor he was driving. Crews were able to remove Schmitt and get him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of October 6
Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s. Water levels are about 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Expect shore fishing action to pick up as water temperatures gradually cool. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Panfish action has picked up with the cooler water temperatures. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house and stone piers in Town Bay. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegills along shore near Ice House Point and the rock pile by Gunshot Hill. Fish are 6- to 7-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up more walleye from shore as water temperatures cool. Throw twisters or crankbaits. or fish crawlers or leeches under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair.
KCRG.com
Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Closing your bedroom door could save your life if there’s a fire in your home. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is sharing that reminder after seeing the impact of closed doors first hand. ”I have friends in the neighborhood and they had called me and...
KCRG.com
Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning
One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
KCRG.com
Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand
Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
