One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO