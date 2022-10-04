ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansdale, IA

cbs2iowa.com

CRFD responds to structure fire Friday morning

Cedar Rapids — Friday morning, The Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) was dispatched to a structure fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids. The call came in at 6:50 a.m. about a fire at a single family home. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke in the structure.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kjan.com

Authorities in Western Iowa arrested one of Texas’ most wanted

(Pottawattamie County, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs, the Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, and officials with the U.S. Marshals Headquarters, on Thursday (Oct. 6), arrested one of Texas most wanted fugitives. The arrest in Council Bluffs of Paul Anthony Basaldua. Although considered to be armed and dangerous, Basaldua was taken into custody without incident.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg firefighters battle late night blaze

Williamsburg firefighters battled a mobile home fire late Thursday night and early Friday morning. According to a news release on the Williamsburg Fire Department Facebook page, 17 firefighters and five trucks responded to a structure fire at 550 Hawkeye Drive just after 11pm. Arriving firefighters report seeing a single-wide mobile...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
who13.com

Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning

IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson

Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
JEFFERSON, IA
97X

This Creepy Iowa Hike Leads You To An Abandoned School Bus

If you're really feeling the Halloween spirit, there's a hike in Iowa you might want to check out. Near Eldora, Iowa is the Wildcat Cave Trail. It's not a difficult hike, according to AllTrails. It's 2 miles in total. It takes you down a ravine to Wildcat Cave but you will see many cave networks along the way.
ELDORA, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to Evansdale garage fire

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m. The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage...
EVANSDALE, IA
Loretta Lynn
98.1 KHAK

UPDATE: Victim Identified In Eastern Iowa Tractor Rollover

UPDATE: Officials have released the name of a man killed in a tractor rollover Sunday evening in Dubuque County. KCRG reports that the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque died after being pinned under the tractor he was driving. Crews were able to remove Schmitt and get him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of October 6

Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s. Water levels are about 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Expect shore fishing action to pick up as water temperatures gradually cool. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Panfish action has picked up with the cooler water temperatures. Try along Ice House Point and around the fish house and stone piers in Town Bay. Bluegill – Slow: Find bluegills along shore near Ice House Point and the rock pile by Gunshot Hill. Fish are 6- to 7-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up more walleye from shore as water temperatures cool. Throw twisters or crankbaits. or fish crawlers or leeches under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo woman will spend up to 10 years in prison for luring her cousin to his death. Prosecutors originally charged Danaesha Martin with first degree murder. She later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of conspiracy and testified at the trial of Raymond Birden Junior.
WATERLOO, IA
97X

How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning

One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Biggest homeless shelter in Waterloo to expand

Police said a 34-year-old former policeman killed at least 37 people at a Thailand childcare center, in...
WATERLOO, IA

