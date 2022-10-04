In the current trading session, Exela Technologies Inc.’s (XELA) stock is trading at the price of $0.39, a fall of -6.63% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -99.18% less than its 52-week high of $47.60 and -5.09% better than its 52-week low of $0.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -58.84% below the high and +0.26% above the low.

