Bryson DeChambeau’s latest feat of strength, Josh Allen’s all-time dagger and Justin Bieber’s controversial golf photos

Koepka's wife lets the big secret slip! Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for winning battle to earn world rankings points - hours BEFORE rebels confirm deal with minor tour to exploit loophole
LIV Golf has solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points from playing in its events. But hours before a statement was published confirming LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament LIV event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
Two weeks after Presidents Cup, Tom Kim admits he still watches the video of his amazing putt
LAS VEGAS — It might not be the putt heard ’round the world, but Tom Kim’s clinching putt on Saturday at the 2022 Presidents Cup and ensuing celebration was the definitive highlight of the week, despite Kim’s International squad loss. Kim had already burst onto the...
Golf Digest
Internationals dominating Shriners, Kevin Streelman never 'pursued' LIV email and Cam Davis won’t go near the Vegas Strip
The Internationals can’t seem to stop playing well two weeks after the Presidents Cup. Four of captain Trevor Immelman’s men—Mito Pereira, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, and Cameron Davis—are all high on the leaderboard after two rounds at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. It’s shaping up to be good weekend with plenty of storylines to watch. Some PGA Tour players, like Kevin Streelman, will be soaking up all that the Las Vegas Strip has to offer, while others will do everything they can to avoid the bright lights entirely.
Golf.com
The margin between PGA Tour golf and Korn Ferry? It’s thinner than you think, one rookie says
The myth-making cuts both ways. Some days we talk about top golfers like they’re infallible, ignoring the reality that on any given Thursday, Jordan Spieth could get clipped by a talented club pro. Other days we swing too far in the opposite direction, lumping the whole lot of ’em together, suggesting that anyone in a PGA Tour field could easily win an event when in reality, it’s a whole lot more likely for some than others. So which is it? What’s the actual difference between top pros and those clinging to their cards?
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok
The plan was both creative and audacious at the same time. By partnering with the developmental MENA Tour, already approved by the Official World Golf Ranking, LIV Golf seemed to have identified a credible path to have its Invitational Series events finally receive the World Ranking status the upstart Saudi-backed circuit so longingly craved. And yet did LIV officials really expect the OWGR to sign off on it with just 24 hours’ notice when ordinary it takes one to two years to approve OWGR applications? And did we mention that the MENA Tour had been essentially defunct for nearly two years?
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup teammates Si-Woo Kim and Tom Kim had more fun together in Vegas on Thursday
There are comfortable pairings and then there's what happened on Thursday at the Shriners Children's Open. Si-Woo Kim and Tom Kim, fresh off their spirited play as Presidents Cup partners, teed it up together at TPC Summerlin. And although their grouping this time didn't feature as many fist pumps, they seemed to produce just as many birdies as they did at Quail Hollow a couple weeks ago.
Golf Digest
When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less
“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
It’s Time for Cooler Heads to Prevail in Battle Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
MENA Tour’s involvement is the latest bizarre twist in this saga, which isn’t doing either tour—or the game of golf—any favors.
LIV Golf's Attempt to Pull a Fast One on World Golf Rankings Failed
Who could have seen this coming?
Golf Digest
How Mia Baker became the source of golf inspiration she was searching for
When Mia Baker picked up a club for the first time in late 2019 she had no intention of skyrocketing onto the social media scene and blossoming into the aspirational golf persona she is today. Accompanied by her ex-boyfriend at the time and his father, Baker’s first encounter with golf had her hooked immediately. Growing up with a dad who was a professional computer gamer, Baker described her family as being more “inside people.” The U.K. native loved sports as a child, but tore her ACL playing netball when she was a teenager. With golf, Baker was exposed to a game that allowed her to enjoy the outdoors while avoiding reinjury. It was an instant match.
Golf Digest
A Golf Twitter favorite is actually putting like Happy Gilmore in a PGA Tour event (UPDATE: It's not going well)
They say art imitates life, but one golfer has been clearly copying a cinematic masterpiece. And now his unorthodox putting method will be on full display at this week's PGA Tour event. Spencer Levin has long been a Golf Twitter favorite for various stories that read like parts of a...
Golf Digest
Sungjae Im may have already pulled off the recovery shot of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season
With 45 events of a 47-tournament schedule still to be completed, there's a LOT of golf left in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. But when it comes to recovery shots, it's going to be tough to top the one Sungjae Im had on Thursday. The South Korean found himself playing...
Golf Digest
2022 Shriners Children's Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
Coming off a strong showing at the Presidents Cup and looking to defend his Shriners Children’s Open title, Sungjae Im will be one of many Quail Hollow participants teeing off in Las Vegas this week. Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Cam Davis, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Mito...
Golf Channel
Kevin Kisner brushes off Presidents Cup hate mail sent to his home course
Team USA comfortably won this year's Presidents Cup, but some still aren't happy with the team's weakest link. Kevin Kisner notched only a half-point for the U.S. at Quail Hollow, and because of that, a few U.S. faithfuls personally sent the world No. 27 a piece of their minds to Kisner's home course — Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, South Carolina.
Golf Digest
