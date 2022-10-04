Bryson DeChambeau’s latest feat of strength, Josh Allen’s all-time dagger and Justin Bieber’s controversial golf photos

When Mia Baker picked up a club for the first time in late 2019 she had no intention of skyrocketing onto the social media scene and blossoming into the aspirational golf persona she is today. Accompanied by her ex-boyfriend at the time and his father, Baker’s first encounter with golf had her hooked immediately. Growing up with a dad who was a professional computer gamer, Baker described her family as being more “inside people.” The U.K. native loved sports as a child, but tore her ACL playing netball when she was a teenager. With golf, Baker was exposed to a game that allowed her to enjoy the outdoors while avoiding reinjury. It was an instant match.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO