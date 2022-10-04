Today’s Photo of the Day is “Dog of the South Luangwa” by Robert Henderson. Location: South Luangwa National Park, Zambia. “The South Luangwa National Park in Zambia is home of several thriving packs of wild dogs,” explains Henderson. “On this extremely hot and dry November morning, the pack was doing their best to stay out of the direct sun. There was very limited shade, and every so often the dogs would wander around a little to shift position.”

