Lessons from a UK research school for Black physicists and engineers
A group of scientists at Imperial College collaborated with The Blackett Lab Family, a collective of UK-based Black physicists, to host the UK's first research school for Black physicists and engineers. Here they reflect on what they learnt and why we should all join in the mission to end inequality in academia.
Using intrinsic properties of quantum dots to provide additional security when uniquely identifying devices
Unique identification of optical devices is important for anti-counterfeiting. Physical unclonable functions (PUFs), which use random physical characteristics for authentication, are advantageous over existing optical solutions, such as holograms, due to the inherent asymmetry in their fabrication and reproduction complexity. However, whilst unique, PUFs are potentially vulnerable to replication and simulation. Here we introduce an additional benefit of a small modification to an established model of nanoparticle PUFs by using a second measurement parameter to verify their authenticity. A randomly deposited array of quantum dots is encapsulated in a transparent polymer, forming a tag. Photoluminescence is measured as a function of excitation power to assess uniqueness as well as the intrinsic nonlinear response of the quantum material. This captures a fingerprint, which is non-trivial to clone or simulate. To demonstrate this concept practically, we show that these tags can be read using an unmodified smartphone, with its built-in flash for excitation. This development over constellation-style optical PUFs paves the way for more secure, facile authentication of devices without requiring complex fabrication or characterisation techniques.
Chronic liver disease and hepatic calcium-oxalate deposition in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I
Patients with primary hyperoxaluria type I (PH I) are prone to develop early kidney failure. Systemic deposition of calcium-oxalate (CaOx) crystals starts, when renal function declines and plasma oxalate increases. All tissue, but especially bone, heart and eyes are affected. However, liver involvement, as CaOx deposition or chronic hepatitis/fibrosis has never been reported. We examined liver specimen from 19 PH I patients (aged 1.5 to 52Â years at sample collection), obtained by diagnostic biopsy (1), at autopsy (1), or transplantation (17). With polarization microscopy, birefringent CaOx crystals located in small arteries, but not within hepatocytes were found in 3/19 patients. Cirrhosis was seen in one, fibrosis in 10/19 patients, with porto-portal and nodular fibrosis (n"‰="‰1), with limitation to the portal field in 8 and/or to central areas in 5 patients. Unspecific hepatitis features were observed in 7 patients. Fiber proliferations were detectable in 10 cases and in one sample transformed Ito-cells (myofibroblasts) were found. Iron deposition, but also megakaryocytes as sign of extramedullary erythropoiesis were found in 9, or 3 patients, respectively. Overall, liver involvement in patients with PH I was more pronounced, as previously described. However, CaOx deposition was negligible in liver, although the oxalate concentration there must be highest.
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Publisher Correction: Many-body localization enables iterative quantum optimization
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33179-y, published online 20 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8 in the PDF version. The right hand side was written as a single matrix element instead of a two-by-two matrix, and incorrectly read:. The correct form of Equation...
Publisher Correction: Combining multi-marker metabarcoding and digital holography to describe eukaryotic plankton across the Newfoundland Shelf
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17313-w, published online 29 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the order of the Figures. FiguresÂ 1 and 2 were published as FigureÂ 4 and 1. As a result, FiguresÂ 2 and 3 were renumbered to FiguresÂ 3 and 4.
Publisher Correction: Coexistence of two types of short-range order in Si"“Ge"“Sn medium-entropy alloys
Correction to: Communications Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s43246-022-00289-5, published online 26 September 2022. The Acknowledgements section was missing from this article and should have read:. 'The authors thank S.-Q. (Fisher) Yu for helpful discussion. This material is based on work supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research under Award No. FA9550-19-1-0341....
Quantum Hamiltonian complexity in thermal equilibrium
The physical properties of a quantum many-body system in thermal equilibrium are determined by its partition function and free energy. Here we study the computational complexity of approximating these quantities for n-qubit local Hamiltonians. First, we report a classical algorithm with poly(n) runtime, which approximates the free energy of a given 2-local Hamiltonian provided that it satisfies a certain denseness condition. Our algorithm contributes to a body of work investigating the hardness of approximation for difficult optimization problems. Specifically, this extends existing efficient approximation algorithms for dense instances of the ground energy of 2-local quantum Hamiltonians and the free energy of classical Ising models. Second, we establish polynomial-time equivalence between the problem of approximating the free energy of local Hamiltonians and several other natural tasks ubiquitous in condensed-matter physics and quantum computing, such as the problem of approximating the number of input states accepted by a polynomial-size quantum circuit. These results suggest that the simulation of quantum many-body systems in thermal equilibrium may precisely capture the complexity of a broad family of computational problems that have yet to be defined or characterized in terms of known complexity classes. Finally, we summarize state-of-the-art classical and quantum algorithms for approximating the free energy and show how to improve their runtime and memory footprint.
Prevalence of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors in HIV positive and negative patients in Northwest Region, Cameroon
Epidemiological understanding of intestinal parasitic infections is essential for the effective management of HIV infection. Therefore, this study was designed to assess the burden of intestinal parasites and associated risk factors. A cross-sectional study was conducted from May to December 2020 during which 200 HIV positive and 200 HIV negative participants were recruited. A total of 400 stool and venous blood samples were collected and used to identify the different intestinal parasites and for HIV diagnosis and viral load determination respectively. Results obtained revealed that the overall prevalence of intestinal parasites was 11% (44/400). Intestinal parasitosis was significantly (p"‰="‰0.025) higher in HIV-positive individuals 14.5% (29/200). Similarly, the prevalence of multiple parasitic infection 4.5% (18/400) and opportunistic helminths 3% (6/400) were insignificantly (p"‰>"‰0.05) higher among HIV-positive individuals. Furthermore, prevalence of intestinal parasites was significantly (p"‰="‰0.004) greater in patients with viral load of"‰>"‰1000 copies/mL 24.3% (13/46). Age group"‰>"‰65Â years, self-employment, living in Sub-urban areas, being HIV positive, primary level of education, use of potable tap water, and the use of water system toilets for faeces disposal were identified as associated risk factors to intestinal parasites. Intestinal parasites remain public health concern among patients with HIV. Prompt and effective antiretroviral treatment is required to reduce the intensity of the parasite.
Analysis of the effects of simplifications on the state of loads in a centrifugal compressor
This study aims to quantify and assess qualitatively the impact of modeling simplifications used to represent inertial and aerodynamic loads on the stresses and structural deformations of a centrifugal compressor in operation. The research object is the compressor of the high-pressure line of the DGEN 380 bypass turbine engine. Based on the virtual dynamometer WESTT CS/BV, the gas-dynamic parameters at the entrance to the centrifugal compressor and after the stage are determined. These values were used as initial parameters for numerical flow analysis. As part of the numerical strength analyses, a series of several load configurations were carried out: spin only, spin and inlet pressure normally applied on the working surface of the rotor blade, spin and outlet pressure normally applied on the working surface of the rotor blade, and one-way fluid"“structure interaction analysis taking into account the aerodynamic loads with and without spinning. Based on the simulations, the level of similarity of a given load configuration with the last analysis, adopted as the reference, was determined. It was observed that in terms of the stress state, the rotational analysis taking into account the pressure on both sides of the blade gives satisfactory results, but the strain values are overestimated. The results obtained and the method of evaluation of compressor results can be used in research in the area of aviation, automotive, and refrigeration industries.
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Author Correction: Pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) protects mitochondrial function of HEI-OC1 cells under premature senescence
In the original version of this Article, the text "This work was supported by JSPS KAKENHI Grant Numbers 25293347, 26253081, 18K16906, 18K19602, 20H00546, 20K21646 and 21K16853" was mistakenly left out of the Acknowledgements. The HTML and PDF versions of this Article have now been corrected. These authors contributed equally:...
Association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptom severity and white matter integrity moderated by in-scanner head motion
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common and debilitating neurodevelopmental disorder associated with various negative life impacts. The manifestation of ADHD is very heterogeneous, and previous investigations on neuroanatomical alterations in ADHD have yielded inconsistent results. We investigated the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion and ADHD hyperactivity severity on motion-corrected fractional anisotropy (FA) using diffusion tensor imaging in the currently largest sample (n"‰="‰739) of medication-naÃ¯ve children and adolescents (age range 5"“22 years). We used automated tractography to examine whole-brain and mean FA of the tracts most frequently reported in ADHD; corpus callosum forceps major and forceps minor, left and right superior-longitudinal fasciculus, and left and right corticospinal tract (CST). Associations between FA and hyperactivity severity appeared when in-scanner head motion was not accounted for as mediator. However, causal mediation analysis revealed that these effects are fully mediated through in-scanner head motion for whole-brain FA, the corpus callosum forceps minor, and left superior-longitudinal fasciculus. Direct effect of hyperactivity severity on FA was only found for the left CST. This study illustrates the crucial role of in-scanner head motion in the identification of white matter integrity alterations in ADHD and shows how neglecting irremediable motion artifacts causes spurious findings. When the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion on FA is accounted for, an association between hyperactivity severity and FA is only present for the left CST; this may play a crucial role in the manifestation of hyperactivity and impulsivity symptoms in ADHD.
Disposable electrocatalytic sensor for whole blood NADH monitoring
Monitoring nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NADH) is important because NADH is involved in cellular redox reactions and cellular energy production. Currently, few biosensors quantify NADH in whole blood. However, they still have limitations due to several defects, including poor repeatability, long analysis time, and their requirement of extra sample pretreatment. In this study, we developed electrocatalytic sensors using screen-printed electrodes with a redox-active monolayer 4"²-mercapto-N-phenylquinone diamine formed by a self-assembled monolayer of a 4-aminothiophenol (4-ATP). We exhibited their behavior as electrocatalysts toward the oxidation of NADH in whole blood. Finally, the electrocatalytic sensors maintained stability and exhibited 3.5Â ÂµM limit of detection, with 0.0076"‰Â±"‰0.0006Â ÂµM/ÂµA sensitivity in a mouse's whole blood. As proof of concept, a polyhexamethylene guanidine phosphate"“treated mouse model was used to induce inflammatory and fibrotic responses, and NADH level was measured for 45 days. This work demonstrates the potential of electrocatalytic sensors to analyze NADH in whole blood and to be developed for extensive applications.
Lysosomal lipid alterations caused by glucocerebrosidase deficiency promote lysosomal dysfunction, chaperone-mediated-autophagy deficiency, and alpha-synuclein pathology
Mutations in the GBA gene that encodes the lysosomal enzyme Î²-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) are a major genetic risk factor for Parkinson's disease (PD). In this study, we generated a set of differentiated and stable human dopaminergic cell lines that express the two most prevalent GBA mutations as well as GBA knockout cell lines as a in vitro disease modeling system to study the relationship between mutant GBA and the abnormal accumulation of Î±-synuclein. We performed a deep analysis of the consequences triggered by the presence of mutant GBA protein and the loss of GCase activity in different cellular compartments, focusing primarily on the lysosomal compartment, and analyzed in detail the lysosomal activity, composition, and integrity. The loss of GCase activity generates extensive lysosomal dysfunction, promoting the loss of activity of other lysosomal enzymes, affecting lysosomal membrane stability, promoting intralysosomal pH changes, and favoring the intralysosomal accumulation of sphingolipids and cholesterol. These local events, occurring only at a subcellular level, lead to an impairment of autophagy pathways, particularly chaperone-mediated autophagy, the main Î±-synuclein degradative pathway. The findings of this study highlighted the role of lysosomal function and lipid metabolism in PD and allowed us to describe a molecular mechanism to understand how mutations in GBA can contribute to an abnormal accumulation of different Î±-synuclein neurotoxic species in PD pathology.
Author Correction: Green and sustainable chitosan"“gum Arabic nanocomposites as efficient anticorrosive coatings for mild steel in saline media
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17386-7, published online 01 August 2022. In the original version of this Article, Mohamed S. Hasanin was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to sido_sci@yahoo.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Electrochemistry and...
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Author Correction: Inter-species metabolic interactions in an in-vitro minimal human gut microbiome of core bacteria
Correction to: npj Biofilms and Microbiomes https://doi.org/10.1038/s41522-022-00275-2, published online 08 April 2022. In the Methods of the original Article, strain accession number DSM 1736 was displayed instead of DSM 17630, and errors were introduced in the composition of the growing medium. These errors have now been corrected in both the HTML and PDF versions of this Article. The Supplementary Information file has also been updated.
Random forest incorporating ab-initio calculations for corrosion rate prediction with small sample Al alloys data
Corrosion jeopardizes the materials longevity and engineering safety, hence the corrosion rate needs to be forecasted so as to better guide materials selection. Although field exposure experiments are dependable, the prohibitive cost and their time-consuming nature make it difficult to obtain large dataset for machine learning. Here, we propose a strategy Integrating Ab-initio Calculations with Random Forest (IACRF) to optimize the model, thereby estimating the corrosion rate of Al alloys in diverse environments. Based on the thermodynamic assessment of the secondary phases, the ab-initio calculation quantities, especially the work function, significantly improved the prediction accuracy with respect to small-sample Al alloys corrosion dataset. To build a better generic prediction model, the most accessible and effective features are identified to train IACRF. Finally, the independent field exposure experiments in Southeast Asia have proven the generalization ability of IACRF in which the average prediction accuracy is improved up to 91%.
Author Correction: Engineering the stambomycin modular polyketide synthase yields 37-membered mini-stambomycins
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-27955-z, published online 26 January 2022. In the original version of this Article, the compounds 12, 13, 14, and 16 in Figure 5 were incorrectly numbered as compounds 10, 11, 12, and 14, respectively. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
