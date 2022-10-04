Bride and groom, Catherine and Nelson, took to the Philadelphia area's charming Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm for a romantic late summer estate wedding. This couple was all about efficiency in choosing their vendors! Using just a few vendors that provided multiple services helped them create a stunning East Coast wedding that represented them as a couple, and created a day that was gorgeous and fun. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos of their day, with filmography by Between Sleep and Awake, catering by The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, and planning, design, and florals by DFW Events Design. And don't forget to check out the full gallery here!

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO