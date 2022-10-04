Read full article on original website
Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco
Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original
Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Rare Shot at a Renown Architect Philip D. Kunz–Designed Harleysville Home
1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, has an incredible pedigree. Its architect is Philip D. Kunz, the Collingswood, N.J. creative force behind commercial projects that include:. Riverstone Cafe, Exton. Black Eyed Susan’s (restaurant), Long Beach Island. Little Egg Harbor Church, N.J. Schwenksville Veterinary Hospital. But his residential skills are nonetheless...
Montgomery County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college. He shared Keystone’s plans for the new...
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway. In considering options, author Sarah Zlotnik wrote, “You might think of a tropical island dotted with palm trees....
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
Skincare Brand’s Conshohocken Expansion Changes the Complexion of Its Business Model
Skincare brand Heyday, which opened its first Phila. site in 2019, is evolving its business model from a solo shop to a chain of retail locations, starting with a site in Conshohocken. Laura Brzyski filed a glowing report on the expansion for Philadelphia Magazine. The newly open location in Montgomery...
ABC Supply Opens New Limerick Branch Location
LIMERICK PA – ABC Supply Co. Inc., a nationally known supplier of roofing, doors, windows, railings, and other building materials to contractors and builders, has opened a new location at 105 Jones Blvd. in Limerick Township, the LBM Journal reported Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The company has named Dave...
Montco SAAC Invites 5K Participants to Lace Up for Seniors Who Risk Running on Empty Nutritionally
Montco SAAC's 5K and fun run is Oct. 15.Image via iStock. The Senior Adult Activities Center of Montgomery County (SAAC) invites the public to participate in its 12th Annual Outrunning Senior Hunger 5K and Fun Mile on Oct. 15, 2022.
Phoenixville Man Who Found a Purple Pearl in His Appetizer Learns How Much It’s Worth
Scott Overland, the Board Vice President for the Phoenixville Area School District, lucked into finding one of the rarest purple pearls in his clam appetizer, writes Michael Tanenbaum for PhillyVoice. Overland was dining with his wife in August, when they made the incredible find. The discovery was so unusual that...
This Bucks County Inn Is Known For Its Delicious Food and It’s Beautiful Waterfront Ambience
The local inn is a popular spot for locals and visitors.Image via iStock. Of all the inns in Bucks County, one sticks out among the others because of its food, service, and amazing location on the waterfront. Frank Quattrone wrote about the inn for Bucks County Magazine.
Two Vendors Created This Wedding at an Inn Outside of Philadelphia
Bride and groom, Catherine and Nelson, took to the Philadelphia area's charming Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm for a romantic late summer estate wedding. This couple was all about efficiency in choosing their vendors! Using just a few vendors that provided multiple services helped them create a stunning East Coast wedding that represented them as a couple, and created a day that was gorgeous and fun. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos of their day, with filmography by Between Sleep and Awake, catering by The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, and planning, design, and florals by DFW Events Design. And don't forget to check out the full gallery here!
39 Years, 26 Events, 15 Weeks: 2022 Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series Opens
Guy Davis of Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets will be a main performance for the Lively Arts Series this season. The 2022–2023 season of Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series is about to kick off with a lineup whose musical highlights alone include performances from:
Historic Broad Axe Tavern adding outdoor dining space in effort to attract new tenant
If you drove by the historic Broad Axe Tavern at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes in recent days you likely noticed the construction fence wrapped around the property. Don’t worry, the structure that dates back to 1673 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the property’s owner, TRDS Holdings, is adding an outdoor dining area off the second floor in an effort to make the building more attractive to potential restaurant operators.
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
Shopping center with Raising Cane's, Lidl grocery store to replace factory across from John's Roast Pork
The century-old industrial plant that sits across the street from John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia will be demolished to add another shopping center to an area filled with retail destinations. The 6.2-acre space at 16 Snyder Ave. is owned by Inolex, which manufacturers ingredients for cosmetic products, but the...
Delco Home to Six of Greater Philly’s 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes
Despite the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in Greater Philadelphia’s 10 richest neighborhoods saw incomes jump 7.4 percent in 2020, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. The top 10 wealthiest ZIP codes in the region had an average median household income of $190,967 in the first...
Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village for a fall adventure
Meteorologist Adam Joseph heads to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, Pennsylvania for a fall adventure.
The Best Leaf-Peeping Hikes Near Philadelphia
It’s time to find your favorite flannel, lace up your hiking boots, and take to the trails. Autumn has arrived in Philadelphia, which means plenty of festivals, tons of football, and, when you’re tired of those things, getting out of the city to soak in the changing leaves.
