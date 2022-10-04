ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original

Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Rare Shot at a Renown Architect Philip D. Kunz–Designed Harleysville Home

1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, has an incredible pedigree. Its architect is Philip D. Kunz, the Collingswood, N.J. creative force behind commercial projects that include:. Riverstone Cafe, Exton. Black Eyed Susan’s (restaurant), Long Beach Island. Little Egg Harbor Church, N.J. Schwenksville Veterinary Hospital. But his residential skills are nonetheless...
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

ABC Supply Opens New Limerick Branch Location

LIMERICK PA – ABC Supply Co. Inc., a nationally known supplier of roofing, doors, windows, railings, and other building materials to contractors and builders, has opened a new location at 105 Jones Blvd. in Limerick Township, the LBM Journal reported Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). The company has named Dave...
LIMERICK, PA
weddingchicks.com

Two Vendors Created This Wedding at an Inn Outside of Philadelphia

Bride and groom, Catherine and Nelson, took to the Philadelphia area's charming Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm for a romantic late summer estate wedding. This couple was all about efficiency in choosing their vendors! Using just a few vendors that provided multiple services helped them create a stunning East Coast wedding that represented them as a couple, and created a day that was gorgeous and fun. Keep scrolling to see all of the beautiful photos of their day, with filmography by Between Sleep and Awake, catering by The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm, and planning, design, and florals by DFW Events Design. And don't forget to check out the full gallery here!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Historic Broad Axe Tavern adding outdoor dining space in effort to attract new tenant

If you drove by the historic Broad Axe Tavern at the intersection of Butler and Skippack pikes in recent days you likely noticed the construction fence wrapped around the property. Don’t worry, the structure that dates back to 1673 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the property’s owner, TRDS Holdings, is adding an outdoor dining area off the second floor in an effort to make the building more attractive to potential restaurant operators.
AMBLER, PA
Thrillist

The Best Leaf-Peeping Hikes Near Philadelphia

It’s time to find your favorite flannel, lace up your hiking boots, and take to the trails. Autumn has arrived in Philadelphia, which means plenty of festivals, tons of football, and, when you’re tired of those things, getting out of the city to soak in the changing leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
