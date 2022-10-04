I sometimes feel as if I'm hammering away at a nail that's already well below the surface of the wood when I come around to today's topic, but then I realize that no, it really does need to be said. A lot of people really don't know how to deal with results from drug trials. That's especially true for the general public, of course, but it's more true than it should be for people in the field as well. Results that look promising can in fact evaporate on closer scrutiny, and this happens rather often. You can get the opposite, too, where something that didn't look good actually comes through. But those are more rare, since the odds are against any new treatment working at all (never forget the overall clinical failure rate of about 85%). The usual situation, sadly, is that if the results don't look worse in a larger trial or with more access to data, that's a win, and this is an outlook with current relevance.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO