Read full article on original website
Related
science.org
Fostering patient-centered cancer treatments: An interview with Tisch Cancer Institute director, Dr. Ramon Parsons
This podcast is brought to you by the Science/AAAS Custom Publishing Office. Join this conversation with Dr. Ramon Parsons from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, interviewed by Science/AAAS Director and Senior Editor for Custom publishing, Sean Sanders, as he describes the groundbreaking work ongoing at the Tisch Cancer Institute.
science.org
The Clinic Speaks Slowly, and Quietly
I sometimes feel as if I'm hammering away at a nail that's already well below the surface of the wood when I come around to today's topic, but then I realize that no, it really does need to be said. A lot of people really don't know how to deal with results from drug trials. That's especially true for the general public, of course, but it's more true than it should be for people in the field as well. Results that look promising can in fact evaporate on closer scrutiny, and this happens rather often. You can get the opposite, too, where something that didn't look good actually comes through. But those are more rare, since the odds are against any new treatment working at all (never forget the overall clinical failure rate of about 85%). The usual situation, sadly, is that if the results don't look worse in a larger trial or with more access to data, that's a win, and this is an outlook with current relevance.
science.org
Antigen-specific depletion of CD4 T cells by CAR T cells reveals distinct roles of higher- and lower-affinity TCRs during autoimmunity
Autoimmune diseases including multiple sclerosis (MS) are driven by pathogenic CD4+ T cells that recognize self-antigens. Yi et al. engineered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells to recognize and kill self-reactive T cells by introducing a peptide-MHCII (pMHCII) domain. Their original pMHCII-CAR design efficiently deleted T cells bearing a higher-affinity T cell receptor, whereas further modifications to enhance pMHCII stability and in vivo survival enabled simultaneous targeting of lower-affinity T cells. In a mouse experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis model of MS-like disease, deletion of higher-affinity T cells was sufficient to prevent disease onset, whereas targeting lower-affinity T cells was necessary to reverse ongoing disease. These findings highlight strategies for designing CAR T cells to target distinct stages of autoimmune disease.
science.org
Single-cell RNA sequencing uncovers a neuron-like macrophage subset associated with cancer pain
Tumor innervation is a common phenomenon with unknown mechanism. Here, we discovered a direct mechanism of tumor-associated macrophage (TAM) for promoting de novo neurogenesis via a subset showing neuronal phenotypes and pain receptor expression associated with cancer-driven nocifensive behaviors. This subset is rich in lung adenocarcinoma associated with poorer prognosis. By elucidating the transcriptome dynamics of TAM with single-cell resolution, we discovered a phenomenon “macrophage to neuron-like cell transition” (MNT) for directly promoting tumoral neurogenesis, evidenced by macrophage depletion and fate-mapping study in lung carcinoma models. Encouragingly, we detected neuronal phenotypes and activities of the bone marrow–derived MNT cells (MNTs) in vitro. Adoptive transfer of MNTs into NOD/SCID mice markedly enhanced their cancer-associated nocifensive behaviors. We identified macrophage-specific Smad3 as a pivotal regulator for promoting MNT at the genomic level; its disruption effectively blocked the tumor innervation and cancer-dependent nocifensive behaviors in vivo. Thus, MNT may represent a precision therapeutic target for cancer pain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
science.org
Science Immunology
ONLINE COVER Mangled Myelin. This month’s cover depicts a normal myelin sheath wrapped around the axon of a neuron next to a damaged myelin sheath impairing nerve function. Autoreactive T cells specific for epitopes in myelin proteins trigger demyelination in human multiple sclerosis and mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). Yi and Miller et al. report that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells displaying a complex of MHC class II and a peptide from myelin oligodendrocyte protein (MOG) selectively target pathogenic T cells for elimination in mouse EAE initiated by MOG immunization, thereby preventing and treating autoimmune symptoms. Using CAR T cells with different functional efficacy, the authors found that higher affinity autoreactive T cells are required for initiation of disease onset but lower affinity cells are sufficient to maintain ongoing disease.
science.org
Severe COVID-19 induces autoantibodies against angiotensin II that correlate with blood pressure dysregulation and disease severity
Patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can experience life-threatening respiratory distress, blood pressure dysregulation, and thrombosis. This is thought to be associated with an impaired activity of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which is the main entry receptor of SARS-CoV-2 and which also tightly regulates blood pressure by converting the vasoconstrictive peptide angiotensin II (AngII) to a vasopressor peptide. Here, we show that a significant proportion of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 developed autoantibodies against AngII, whose presence correlates with lower blood oxygenation, blood pressure dysregulation, and overall higher disease severity. Anti-AngII antibodies can develop upon specific immune reaction to the SARS-CoV-2 proteins Spike or receptor-binding domain (RBD), to which they can cross-bind, suggesting some epitope mimicry between AngII and Spike/RBD. These results provide important insights on how an immune reaction against SARS-CoV-2 can impair blood pressure regulation.
Comments / 0