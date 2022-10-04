The King of Prussia Mall may soon lose the title of one of the biggest malls in the country, writes Cukia M for Construction Review Online. Developer Triple Five Group is planning to construct American Dream Mall near Everglades National Park in Florida. The $4 billion retail and entertainment complex would be about double the size of King of Prussia Mall, which would make it the new largest mall in the U.S.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO