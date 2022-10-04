Read full article on original website
Smart, Svelte, and Successful: Eagleville Doctor-Entrepreneur Lauded as a 2022 Power Woman
Dr. Janine Darby, an Eagleville family practitioner, perfectly embodies the concept of “Physician, heal thyself.” At 30 pounds overweight, she embarked on a weight-loss journey, succeeded, and used her experience to found her own thriving company, Lifestyle Changes. Those three accomplishments led to her inclusion on the Main...
Montgomery County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college.
Developer Has Plans to Dethrone King of Prussia as One of Nation’s Biggest Malls
The King of Prussia Mall may soon lose the title of one of the biggest malls in the country, writes Cukia M for Construction Review Online. Developer Triple Five Group is planning to construct American Dream Mall near Everglades National Park in Florida. The $4 billion retail and entertainment complex would be about double the size of King of Prussia Mall, which would make it the new largest mall in the U.S.
As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes
Image via School of Rock Doylestown. Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment.
Private Stock Sale Gives KoP Home Therapy Provider the Financial Flexibility to Expand Its Reach
Speech therapy is one of the services InHome provides onsite in patients' residences.Image via iStock. InHome Therapy — King of Prussia provider of home-based physical, occupational, and speech therapy — is stretching its brand muscle thanks to proceeds from a stock sale. John George flexed his journalistic muscles in publishing the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
The One Question You Should Always Ask Yourself Before Resigning from Any Job
Have you been ready for a while now to call it quits at your current job? Before rushing into anything, make sure you are looking at all the angles. Guest columnist for the Philadelphia Business Journal Stan Silverman formulated one key question everyone should ask before resigning: “Should I work somewhere else, start my own business or retire?”
Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There
Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia, where members now routinely gather on this grassy area on the property. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Rare Shot at a Renown Architect Philip D. Kunz–Designed Harleysville Home
1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville.Image via Realtor.com. 1725 Quail Ridge Lane, Harleysville, has an incredible pedigree. Its architect is Philip D. Kunz, the Collingswood, N.J. creative force behind commercial projects that include:
Skippack Pharmacist Remains Pro-Shots, Despite Presidential Comment: ‘The Pandemic Is Over’
Dr. Mayank Amin of Skippack Pharmacy continues to advocate for COVID-19 inoculations and boosters. In a recent 60 Minutes segment, President Joe Biden commented, “The pandemic is over.” Trish Hartman, 6abc, chronicled reactions to that statement, including observations from Dr. Mayank Amin of Skippack Pharmacy. The presidential opinion...
10 Unconventional Job Perks Companies are Offering Remote Workers
While working from home has the obvious perks of not commuting anywhere and a less formal attire, some people do worry about missing out on some of the perks in person jobs offer. However, with remote work only becoming more commonplace, employers are now extending more perks to people who...
Oct. 20 Working Moms Network Panel Discussion to Take Place in King of Prussia
To celebrate October’s National Women’s Small Business Month, the Working Moms Network (WoMo) is hosting a panel of Philadelphia businesswomen and mothers — Kim Collier, Kim Wright, Fiona Jamison, and Melani Kodikian — to discuss how women are succeeding in business and balancing their personal lives.
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original
Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade.Image via iStock. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Image via Citadel Credit Union. Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center.
Peruvian Chef in Flourtown Learns Valuable Culinary Lesson: Listen to Your Mother!
These examples reflect the Peruvian catering skills of Karla Salinas of Karla's Kitchen and Catering. Karla Salinas, owner-and-chef of Karla’s Kitchen & Catering in Flourtown, sought to present her clientele with some of the same traditional dishes made by her mother, who is still living — and cooking — in Peru. Vittoria Woodill, CBS News Philadelphia, reported a gentle but effective response from Salinas’ madre.
WCU Enrollment Remains Strong, Includes Largest First-Year Class in its History
Image via West Chester University. Enrolling the largest first-year class in its history (3,006 first-year students in fall 2022 compared to 2,628 in fall 2021), West Chester University (WCU) remains the destination of choice for numerous students, as confirmed today by final census data.
Oct. 5 Concert in Cheltenham Is More Than Just Entertainment: It’s Ongoing Work for Musicians
Jazz Bridge Project’s Neighborhood Concert series is returning to a Montgomery County stage as part of the organization’s 17th season. The events not only provide area jazz fans with a solid dose of entertainment but also the opportunity to help keep local musicians vital, engaged, and working during an ongoing difficult time.
Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco
Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
Phoenixville Man Who Found a Purple Pearl in His Appetizer Learns How Much It’s Worth
Scott Overland, the Board Vice President for the Phoenixville Area School District, lucked into finding one of the rarest purple pearls in his clam appetizer, writes Michael Tanenbaum for PhillyVoice. Overland was dining with his wife in August, when they made the incredible find. The discovery was so unusual that...
39 Years, 26 Events, 15 Weeks: 2022 Montgomery County Community College Lively Arts Series Opens
Guy Davis of Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets will be a main performance for the Lively Arts Series this season.Photo via Guy Davis & the High Flying Rockets. The 2022–2023 season of Montgomery County Community College’s Lively Arts Series is about to kick off with a lineup whose musical highlights alone include performances from:
