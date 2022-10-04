ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Developer Has Plans to Dethrone King of Prussia as One of Nation’s Biggest Malls

The King of Prussia Mall may soon lose the title of one of the biggest malls in the country, writes Cukia M for Construction Review Online. Developer Triple Five Group is planning to construct American Dream Mall near Everglades National Park in Florida. The $4 billion retail and entertainment complex would be about double the size of King of Prussia Mall, which would make it the new largest mall in the U.S.
As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Image via School of Rock Doylestown. Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment.
Private Stock Sale Gives KoP Home Therapy Provider the Financial Flexibility to Expand Its Reach

Speech therapy is one of the services InHome provides onsite in patients' residences.Image via iStock. InHome Therapy — King of Prussia provider of home-based physical, occupational, and speech therapy — is stretching its brand muscle thanks to proceeds from a stock sale. John George flexed his journalistic muscles in publishing the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Area Synagogues That Went Outdoors during the Pandemic Are Opting to Stay There

Temple Brith Achim, King of Prussia, where members now routinely gather on this grassy area on the property. Montgomery County synagogue congregations that took services outdoors during the pandemic are now experiencing a new sense of spirituality and connectedness out there. Even as the health crisis ebbs, many are still worshiping apart from their buildings. Jarrad Saffren reported the trend in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent.
Sweetzel Spiced Wafers Is a Montco Original

Rob Borzillo (left), vice president of sales at Sweetzels, and his father, Sweetzels president Bob Borzillo. “It’s so big here,” said Nancy Morozin, who works at the Dining Car restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and offers customers a milkshake with crushed spiced wafers. “But if you drive 60 miles, they’re like, ‘Spiced — what?’”
Peruvian Chef in Flourtown Learns Valuable Culinary Lesson: Listen to Your Mother!

These examples reflect the Peruvian catering skills of Karla Salinas of Karla's Kitchen and Catering. Karla Salinas, owner-and-chef of Karla’s Kitchen & Catering in Flourtown, sought to present her clientele with some of the same traditional dishes made by her mother, who is still living — and cooking — in Peru. Vittoria Woodill, CBS News Philadelphia, reported a gentle but effective response from Salinas’ madre.
Where to Enjoy Dinner and a Movie in Montco

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or a family outing, treat yourself to dinner and a movie at one of Montgomery County’s historic movie theaters. These classic movie houses have been showcasing films since the early days of Hollywood and are surrounded by some of Montco’s favorite restaurants.
