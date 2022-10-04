Read full article on original website
1037qcountry.com
Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
1037qcountry.com
Billboards to help stop youth trafficking being considered in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are planning an ad campaign to help stop youth trafficking. The Department of Social Services is considering putting up billboards to raise awareness about sexually exploited children. The ads would be on display through the end of next year for $615 per month.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland officials consider revisions to city smoking code
Cortland mayor Scott Steve recently proposed revisions to the city’s code relating to smoking on public property. Revisions to the city code, which would be under chapter 238 on smoking and tobacco products, would “amend the definition of smoking” to include vaping and the smoking of marijuana, according to agenda item No. 8 from Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Tomatoes in moldy water, hair found in batter, plus 62 satisfactory restaurant inspections
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 18 to 24:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WKTV
The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
1037qcountry.com
Budget proposal would raise sewer and water rates for City of Ithaca residents
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s 2023 proposed budget would increase several rates for residents in the city. It includes a two percent bump in water rates, a 10 percent hike in sewer expenses, and anticipated raises in sidewalk fees. The total budget proposal comes to just under $90 million, which is about $6 million more than last year’s.
cortlandvoice.com
City Council discuss state of sidewalks in Cortland
Cortland zoning and code enforcement officials identified more than 20 sidewalks as trip hazards in high-traffic areas of the city as part of its latest sidewalks survey. The survey was compiled by members of the city’s Code Enforcement Division and presented in front of the Common Council Tuesday night. Code enforcement division captain Roy Everett encouraged residents to report any sidewalks they consider trip hazards.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
1037qcountry.com
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
1037qcountry.com
Fall Festival to attract many to Candor
CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — This weekend, there’s a seasonal celebration in Candor. The Fall Festival has many activities on tap, like a book sale, card games, and a scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will also take place across the town. The fest runs Friday through Sunday. For a...
CNY restaurant that had mouse droppings in food now permanently closed
DeWitt, N.Y. — Storming Crab, a national chain Cajun-style seafood restaurant that had critical violations during an Onondaga County Health Department inspection last month, has permanently closed. The closing notice was posted on a paper sign taped to the front door of the restaurant at 2841 Erie Blvd. E....
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
1037qcountry.com
Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads
DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Respond to Reported Robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 PM, Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of west state street for a reported robbery. According to IPD, officers spoke with a victim who said that while walking down the street, he was attacked from behind by two males. Police...
