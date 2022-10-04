ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

1037qcountry.com

Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
OWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland officials consider revisions to city smoking code

Cortland mayor Scott Steve recently proposed revisions to the city’s code relating to smoking on public property. Revisions to the city code, which would be under chapter 238 on smoking and tobacco products, would “amend the definition of smoking” to include vaping and the smoking of marijuana, according to agenda item No. 8 from Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Cortland, NY
Government
City
Cortland, NY
WKTV

The death of an infant is being investigated by the Otsego County DA

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Otsego County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an infant in Laurens, that happened Tuesday. The baby girl was in her father’s care at the time of the incident, the grandmother of the infant was also in the home. It was either the father or grandmother who called 911.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Budget proposal would raise sewer and water rates for City of Ithaca residents

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s 2023 proposed budget would increase several rates for residents in the city. It includes a two percent bump in water rates, a 10 percent hike in sewer expenses, and anticipated raises in sidewalk fees. The total budget proposal comes to just under $90 million, which is about $6 million more than last year’s.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Council discuss state of sidewalks in Cortland

Cortland zoning and code enforcement officials identified more than 20 sidewalks as trip hazards in high-traffic areas of the city as part of its latest sidewalks survey. The survey was compiled by members of the city’s Code Enforcement Division and presented in front of the Common Council Tuesday night. Code enforcement division captain Roy Everett encouraged residents to report any sidewalks they consider trip hazards.
CORTLAND, NY
1037qcountry.com

Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
CORTLAND, NY
1037qcountry.com

State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Fall Festival to attract many to Candor

CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) — This weekend, there’s a seasonal celebration in Candor. The Fall Festival has many activities on tap, like a book sale, card games, and a scarecrow contest. A scavenger hunt will also take place across the town. The fest runs Friday through Sunday. For a...
CANDOR, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
CORTLAND, NY
1037qcountry.com

Danby may reduce speed limits on multiple roads

DANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lower speed limits may be coming to several roads in Danby. Beardsley Lane, Meadow Wood Lane, and Fieldstone Circle are among roads that could see slower speeds. State DOT officials are reviewing the area, which includes three housing developments. In Tioga County, the Village of...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
CORTLAND, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Respond to Reported Robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Wednesday afternoon around 2:00 PM, Ithaca Police responded to the 300 block of west state street for a reported robbery. According to IPD, officers spoke with a victim who said that while walking down the street, he was attacked from behind by two males. Police...
ITHACA, NY

