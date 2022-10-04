Read full article on original website
Related
sanjuanjournal.com
Ferry Advisory Committee and County Council discuss ferry woes
A slew of ferry service interruptions that have seriously impacted residents led to a special meeting between the San Juan County Council and the Ferry Advisory Committee on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. The room was packed with island students who listened to the proceedings. “It will get better,” said...
sanjuanjournal.com
San Juan County explains proposed road levy
Submitted by San Juan County. The upcoming November election includes Resolution 20-2022 – a proposition to increase the road levy. It is a one-time, permanent levy lid lift for the county road fund. If approved, the county levy would increase from $0.56 to $1.00 per $1,000 of assessed value.
sanjuanjournal.com
Orcas man arrested after allegedly breaking into home, flashing knife at officer and running away into woods
Matthew Edward Huffstodt, 33, of Deer Harbor, was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 2, three days after he allegedly broke into a home, brandished a knife at a police officer and ran away into the woods. His arraignment in San Juan County Superior Court is scheduled for Oct....
Comments / 0