Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
Morecambe: 'No concern' over player or staff payments, says co-chairman Rod Taylor
Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor says there is currently no concern the club will miss payments to players or staff despite Worcester Warriors' plight. Shrimps owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring also own the rugby club, who are in deep financial turmoil. The pair put Morecambe up for sale in September...
BBC
Lee Tomlin: Doncaster Rovers and former Peterborough forward retires due to injury
Doncaster Rovers forward Lee Tomlin has been forced to retire due to injury. The 33-year-old played more than 500 club games in a career that took him from non-league to the Premier League. The former Rushden & Diamonds, Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth player had only joined League Two Rovers this...
On Loan Liverpool Midfielder Injured After Representing England
James Balagizi has returned to Liverpool for further assessment on an injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Steve Cooper to remain Nottingham Forest manager following club meetings
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club. The 42-year-old's position was in doubt after his side fell to the bottom of the Premier League following Monday's 4-0 loss to Leicester. However, it has been decided he should be given more time in...
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
Chelsea poised to appoint Christopher Vivell as technical director
Chelsea are expected to appoint Christopher Vivell as their technical director after the German was sacked by RB Leipzig
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour
Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
BBC
Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost
If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
BBC
Train strike to go ahead after ScotRail pay offer rejected
Strike action by ScotRail workers will take place on Monday 10 October after the RMT union rejected the latest pay offer. There will be no services between Glasgow and Edinburgh and just a handful on three central belt routes. An improved pay offer was made on Tuesday but the details...
BBC
East Yorkshire Conservative council votes for fracking ban
A Conservative-led council has voted to oppose fracking in its area. East Riding of Yorkshire members supported a motion tabled by the Liberal Democrat opposition. The vote comes after Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg recently announced the lifting of the 2019 ban in order to boost domestic gas production in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Christian Dior: The French designer who brought chic to Scotland
The French designer Christian Dior is credited with changing the face of fashion in the years immediately following the end of World War Two. His exquisite gowns were modelled on catwalks in Paris and London during the post-war years, but in 1955 he took his show to a more unlikely venue - Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.
Comments / 0