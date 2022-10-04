Read full article on original website
Related
North American gray whale counts dwindling for the last two years
US researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to dwindle during the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades but is still generating worry. According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries assessment released Friday,...
htrends.com
Business Travel Continues Bouncing Back with a Strong Outlook for 2023
Bookings and spending continue to recover, international travel narrows the gap on domestic travel, economic concerns eclipse COVID-19, even as higher expectations prevail for 2023. The last quarter of a calendar year can typically be busy and productive for global business travel and travelers. But in a time when so...
htrends.com
U.S. Airline August 2022 Fuel Consumption Down 8.5% from Pre-Pandemic August 2019
Aviation Fuel Cost per Gallon Drops 6.5% in August from July 2022. The Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) yesterday released U.S. airlines’ August fuel cost and consumption numbers indicating U.S. scheduled service airlines used 1.51 billion gallons of fuel, 0.7% less fuel than in July 2022 (15 million gallons) and 8.5% less than in pre-pandemic August 2019. The cost per gallon of fuel in August 2022 ($3.47) was down 24 cents (6.5%) from July 2022 ($3.71) and up $1.53 (78.9%) from August 2019. Total August 2022 fuel expenditure ($5.23B) was down 7.3% from July 2022 ($5.64B) and up 62.9% from pre-pandemic August 2019.
htrends.com
Horwath HTL Report - Liverpool Hotel Market – Sept 2022 - By Andrew Reitmaier
The UK’s major city hotel markets have rebounded strongly since the depth of the Covid-pandemic, but each destination has its own unique challenges and opportunities. Liverpool has risen from post-industrial decline to become one of the core economic hubs of the UK renowned for its proud sporting and musical heritage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
htrends.com
Airbus Expects Commercial Aircraft Services Market to Double in Value by 2041
Growth will require an additional two million people in the services sector. Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre pandemic levels in 2023 and to double in value over the next 20 years - from $95bn today to over $230bn in 2041, according to its latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation services, keeping the world's fleets flying on a daily basis, is set to increase by a further two million.
htrends.com
IATA Reports Peak Travel Season Ends on a High Note in August
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced passenger data for August 2022 showing continued momentum in the air travel recovery. Total traffic in August 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was up 67.7% compared to August 2021. Globally, traffic is now at 73.7% of pre-crisis levels. Domestic traffic...
Comments / 0