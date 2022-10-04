Aviation Fuel Cost per Gallon Drops 6.5% in August from July 2022. The Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) yesterday released U.S. airlines’ August fuel cost and consumption numbers indicating U.S. scheduled service airlines used 1.51 billion gallons of fuel, 0.7% less fuel than in July 2022 (15 million gallons) and 8.5% less than in pre-pandemic August 2019. The cost per gallon of fuel in August 2022 ($3.47) was down 24 cents (6.5%) from July 2022 ($3.71) and up $1.53 (78.9%) from August 2019. Total August 2022 fuel expenditure ($5.23B) was down 7.3% from July 2022 ($5.64B) and up 62.9% from pre-pandemic August 2019.

