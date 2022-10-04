ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Orlando Sentinel

High school football Week 7 live: Horizon hysteria in overtime

A busy high school football Week 7 that began with a few Monday and Tuesday night games is revving up tonight with 11 games in play. A week after Hurricane Ian washed out all but one area game, eight Sentinel Super 16 teams are on display, including No. 1 Edgewater and No. 3 Jones playing home games. Orange County Public Schools moved games to Thursday with school out for students on Friday. ...
ORLANDO, FL
Blue Ridge Muse

Homecoming, football and volleyball round out the week

Homecoming arrives Friday night during the Buffaloes varsity football game against Glenvar at Coach Beale Field, a fall ritual that used to feature the queen on a float but now shares the honor each year with a winter homecoming during the basketball season. The Buffaloes put their 4-1 record on...
FLOYD, VA
CBS Chicago

Glenwood protests after pee-wee football league is suspended because advanced student is on roster

GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents and community leaders in south suburban Glenwood were outraged Monday night after an entire pee-wee football league was suspended.The reason behind the suspension was that a 13-year-old player for the Glenwood Cougars football team is an academically advanced student – having skipped from seventh grade to his sophomore year of high school. His participation on the team violates the parent league's bylaws.Because his name was on the roster, all 200 players and cheerleaders on the team were suspended.On Monday evening, a rally was held at Hickory Glen Park to call for an immediate investigation."This young man...
GLENWOOD, IL
Scorebook Live

Arkansas 8-man high school football report (Week 6)

By Kyle Sutherland   Coming off one of the more exciting weeks we have seen in the 8-man ranks this year, there is another big week on the horizon, highlighted by a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup in the sanctioned division, as the regular season begins to wind down. Be sure to subscribe to the ...
ARKANSAS STATE

