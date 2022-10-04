Read full article on original website
High school football Week 7 live: Horizon hysteria in overtime
A busy high school football Week 7 that began with a few Monday and Tuesday night games is revving up tonight with 11 games in play. A week after Hurricane Ian washed out all but one area game, eight Sentinel Super 16 teams are on display, including No. 1 Edgewater and No. 3 Jones playing home games. Orange County Public Schools moved games to Thursday with school out for students on Friday. ...
Blue Ridge Muse
Homecoming, football and volleyball round out the week
Homecoming arrives Friday night during the Buffaloes varsity football game against Glenvar at Coach Beale Field, a fall ritual that used to feature the queen on a float but now shares the honor each year with a winter homecoming during the basketball season. The Buffaloes put their 4-1 record on...
Glenwood protests after pee-wee football league is suspended because advanced student is on roster
GLENWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Parents and community leaders in south suburban Glenwood were outraged Monday night after an entire pee-wee football league was suspended.The reason behind the suspension was that a 13-year-old player for the Glenwood Cougars football team is an academically advanced student – having skipped from seventh grade to his sophomore year of high school. His participation on the team violates the parent league's bylaws.Because his name was on the roster, all 200 players and cheerleaders on the team were suspended.On Monday evening, a rally was held at Hickory Glen Park to call for an immediate investigation."This young man...
TUPATALK: 70 years since Vessels tore up gridiron for Oklahoma
This year marks the 70th Anniversary of Billy Vessels winning the Heisman Trophy — the first University of Oklahoma gridder to claim that honor. He was the first of seven Sooner to collect the Heisman honor, the others being Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. ...
Arkansas 8-man high school football report (Week 6)
By Kyle Sutherland Coming off one of the more exciting weeks we have seen in the 8-man ranks this year, there is another big week on the horizon, highlighted by a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup in the sanctioned division, as the regular season begins to wind down. Be sure to subscribe to the ...
