ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Haines City, FL
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Fort Myers, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
California Business
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Fort Myers, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
Local
California Traffic
CalMatters

California’s homeless population increased — again

It’s the white whale of California politicians and policymakers, the problem that only seems to intensify no matter how much attention and money are devoted to it: homelessness. About six in 10 Californians said the homeless population has grown in their community over the past year, according to a recent Public Policy Institute of California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Volkswagen to open new shipping hub in South Texas

European automaker Volkswagen announced Tuesday that Port Freeport will be its new Gulf Coast hub for annual imports of 140,000 vehicles for delivery to over 300 dealers across the U.S. Volkswagen said it has signed a 20-year lease agreement and will construct new logistics facilities at the port located in...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Diesel Fuel#Florida Gulf Coast#Hurricane Ian#Racetrac#Fort Myers Naples
californiaglobe.com

Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California about to break all-time high gasoline price

OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Santa Monica Daily Press

New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica

The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
SANTA MONICA, CA
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy