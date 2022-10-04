Growth will require an additional two million people in the services sector. Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre pandemic levels in 2023 and to double in value over the next 20 years - from $95bn today to over $230bn in 2041, according to its latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation services, keeping the world's fleets flying on a daily basis, is set to increase by a further two million.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO