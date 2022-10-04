Read full article on original website
Related
htrends.com
Business Travel Continues Bouncing Back with a Strong Outlook for 2023
Bookings and spending continue to recover, international travel narrows the gap on domestic travel, economic concerns eclipse COVID-19, even as higher expectations prevail for 2023. The last quarter of a calendar year can typically be busy and productive for global business travel and travelers. But in a time when so...
htrends.com
Horwath HTL Report - Liverpool Hotel Market – Sept 2022 - By Andrew Reitmaier
The UK’s major city hotel markets have rebounded strongly since the depth of the Covid-pandemic, but each destination has its own unique challenges and opportunities. Liverpool has risen from post-industrial decline to become one of the core economic hubs of the UK renowned for its proud sporting and musical heritage.
htrends.com
Airbus Expects Commercial Aircraft Services Market to Double in Value by 2041
Growth will require an additional two million people in the services sector. Airbus expects the services market to recover to pre pandemic levels in 2023 and to double in value over the next 20 years - from $95bn today to over $230bn in 2041, according to its latest Global Services Forecast (GSF). As a result, the number of people working in aviation services, keeping the world's fleets flying on a daily basis, is set to increase by a further two million.
Comments / 0