Read full article on original website
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Thursday Takeaways: Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In front of facing the first ranked opponent of the season, Indiana football head coach Tom Allen talked to the media prior to the Noon kickoff with No. 4 Michigan on FOX Saturday (Oct. 8) inside Memorial Stadium. Below is a partial transcript of the Tom...
iuhoosiers.com
A Rocking Hoosier Hysteria and the Case for Anthony Leal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Anthony Leal couldn't dance. A walking boot limited the Indiana junior guard to a Hoosier Hysteria introduction stroll. No matter. Jordan Geronimo danced for him, while other men's and women's players jogged and jumped their way into Friday night's latest light-and-sound basketball extravaganza at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Set for Road Game at Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– As winners of eight of their last eleven games, Indiana Field Hockey is in good position ahead of its road test at No. 2 Maryland this Friday for their only game of the weekend. As the home stretch of the season ensues,...
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Named Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year as chosen by a select media panel, the Big Conference announced Thursday. He is the first Hoosier to receive the honor since Cody Zeller prior to the 2012-13 season. The Greenwood, Ind.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Battle No. 7 Wisconsin in 3-0 Defeat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A depleted Indiana Volleyball team (9-8, 2-3) threw everything it had at the defending national champions on Wednesday night in Wilkinson Hall. Down two starters and three players total, the Hoosiers fell to No. 7 Wisconsin 3-0 (23-25, 18-25, 19-25) in the third match against a top-10 opponent so far in the conference season.
iuhoosiers.com
Forget Superman – Hoosiers Aim to Do Their Jobs Against No. 4 Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Michigan challenge is formidable. Chad Wilt knows that. Indiana's defensive coordinator has evaluated film. Lots of film. He's seen the numbers. He understands Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's tendencies and the rich Wolverine tradition. Then there's this -- Michigan is 5-0 and ranked No. 4. It averages...
iuhoosiers.com
Berger, Holmes Named Preseason All-Big Ten; Hoosiers Picked to Finish Second
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were named 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten selections for the second-consecutive season and the Indiana Hoosiers were picked to finish second amongst the league's media and third by the coaches, announced by the league office on Wednesday.
iuhoosiers.com
Quoted: Michigan
WATCH: Walt Bell Press ConferenceWATCH: Chad Wilt Press ConferenceWATCH: Zach Carpenter InterviewWATCH: Bryant Fitzgerald InterviewWATCH: James Head Jr. InterviewWATCH: Josh Henderson InterviewMEDIA MONDAY: MichiganNOTEBOOK: Lucas Primed for Bigger RoleGAME NOTES: MichiganPETE: Forget Superman – Hoosiers Aim to Do Their Jobs Against No. 4 Michigan. BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With a...
Comments / 0