City to Host “Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat” Event on October 26 at Salinas Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi’s Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event at Salinas Park, located at 1354 Airport Road, on Wednesday, October 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., while supplies last. We are calling for all trick-or-treaters to stop by Salinas Park for their Halloween treats!

The Parks & Recreation Department staff and community partners will be dressed in costumes as they give away treats from decorated cars to spread the holiday spirit. Everyone is invited to come dressed in their costumes, too.

To play it safe, we ask that residents please stay in their vehicles at all times as they drive through the event.

Admission is free for everyone! All ages are welcome. For more information, call 361-826-PLAY or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (“Recreation Centers”). Follow us on social media for updates.

