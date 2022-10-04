ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addresses quarterback situation

By Allison Koehler
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed what we all assumed after Sunday’s Jets game, Kenny Pickett is the new starter at quarterback.

In his weekly press conference, Tomlin stated that Mitch Trubisky, signed as a bridge quarterback in March, will be Pickett’s backup.

Tomlin was non-committal on the quarterback situation following their loss to the Jets and had been steadfast in his loyalty to Trubisky leading up to the game.

Tomlin used the word “spark” a dozen times during his press conference referencing Pickett’s debut performance.

The team is focused on this week and Tomlin wouldn’t say whether Pickett is the starter going forward, but we all know he is.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now Kenny Pickett’s team.

