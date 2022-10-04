Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Dancer Turned Lecturer: Ana Isabel Keilson’s Unconventional Path to Harvard
Ever since she was a little girl, Ana Isabel Keilson wanted to be a professional dancer. But after years of dancing, her career trajectory took a major turn — now, she’s a lecturer in the Social Studies department at Harvard and runs an undergraduate education program that immerses students in nature.
Harvard Crimson
Treeland: The High-Rises Harvard Never Built
On June 11, 1970, Harvard’s 319th Commencement ground to a halt. Graduating senior Steven J. Kelman ’70 was delivering a speech where he talked about the “oppressed people of the world,” Saundra Graham recalled. “Hell, he’s looking at them,” she thought. “But he ain’t talking about...
Harvard Crimson
Exhibiting Tenacity, Harvard Football Claims 35-28 Victory Over Cornell, Improves to 2-0 in Ivy League
Senior running back Aidan Borguet breaks through a tackle for a seven-yard score in a 30-21 loss to Holy Cross on Oct. 1. Borguet took a career-high 28 carries for 163 yards and a score on Friday. By Angela Dela Cruz. Harvard’s status as Ivy League co-favorite was cemented before...
Harvard Crimson
Alec Benjamin Concert Review: A Wholesome Homecoming
Arizona singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin's songs always tell the remarkably relatable story of growing up: moving out, losing friends, flying across the country. Though on Sept. 24 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, with his own parents and sister in the crowd, Benjamin’s incredible performance felt a lot like returning home.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Extension School Students Rally for Degree Name Change
The Harvard Extension School administrative office sits in the midst of Harvard Square, at 51 Brattle Street. Most classes, however, take place in traditional Yard classroom locations. By Annie E. Schugart. A group of about 20 Harvard Extension School students rallied in Harvard Yard on Sunday morning to call on...
Harvard Crimson
Men's Soccer Loses Ivy Opener, 3-2, to Cornell, Notches 1-0 Win at Boston University
Sophomore midfielder Marko Isakovic dribbles past a defender in a 2-1 victory over Bryant on Sept. 6, 2022. Isakovic notched his third assist of the season in Saturday's loss to Cornell. By Dylan J. Goodman. The Harvard men’s soccer team (5-4-1, 0-1) dropped a close contest to the Cornell Big...
Harvard Crimson
Fleeting Connections with George D. Vaill, the Free Advice Guy
Vaill says the questions people ask range from lighthearted to weighty. He’s often asked things like, “What are you doing here?” “How should I handle my blind date tonight?” “How do I find a boy?” “Should I change my major?”. Two to...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Posts Mixed Results Over Title IX Celebration Weekend
Sophomore outside hitter Corinne Furey goes for a serve against Merrimack on Sept. 4, 2021. In the recent match against Princeton, Furey had the second-most kills for the team. By Aiyana G. White. The Harvard women’s volleyball team hosted a competitive double-header as it continued Ivy League play in front...
Harvard Crimson
Advising Adversity
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Alec Benjamin In Concert
Alec Benjamin returned to Boston with special guest Claire Rosinkranz on September 24. On this segment of his “(Un)Commentary Tour,” Benjamin’s soulful voice lit up MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Here, we relive the emotion and action of the night through this photo series. Claire Rosinkranz opens...
Harvard Crimson
One Night at the SEC
I jumped at the idea of spending a night there — partly for the meme, partly for the lure of experiential reporting, and partly to feel more connected to the colossal construction I only ever visit for math class. It was late on a Thursday and I was out...
Harvard Crimson
Hundreds of Harvard Law School Students Participate in Sit-In for Increased Legal Education in Reproductive Rights
The Harvard Law School Alliance for Reproductive Justice organized a nine-hour sit-in at Wasserstein Hall to advocate for greater educational resources dedicated toward reproductive rights. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Between classes, during lunch breaks, and while completing assignments, hundreds of Harvard Law School students participated in a day-long sit-in on...
Harvard Crimson
‘Short-Term, Solution-Focused’: HUHS Expands Telehealth Therapy Services with New Partnership
Harvard Council and Mental Health Services will offer students up to twelve telehealth counseling sessions per academic year, the office announced Wednesday. By Michelle H. Aye. After reaching appointment wait times of up to six weeks in the spring, the Harvard Counseling and Mental Health Services announced it will provide...
