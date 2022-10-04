ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Harvard Crimson

Treeland: The High-Rises Harvard Never Built

On June 11, 1970, Harvard’s 319th Commencement ground to a halt. Graduating senior Steven J. Kelman ’70 was delivering a speech where he talked about the “oppressed people of the world,” Saundra Graham recalled. “Hell, he’s looking at them,” she thought. “But he ain’t talking about...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Alec Benjamin Concert Review: A Wholesome Homecoming

Arizona singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin's songs always tell the remarkably relatable story of growing up: moving out, losing friends, flying across the country. Though on Sept. 24 at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, with his own parents and sister in the crowd, Benjamin’s incredible performance felt a lot like returning home.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Extension School Students Rally for Degree Name Change

The Harvard Extension School administrative office sits in the midst of Harvard Square, at 51 Brattle Street. Most classes, however, take place in traditional Yard classroom locations. By Annie E. Schugart. A group of about 20 Harvard Extension School students rallied in Harvard Yard on Sunday morning to call on...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Posts Mixed Results Over Title IX Celebration Weekend

Sophomore outside hitter Corinne Furey goes for a serve against Merrimack on Sept. 4, 2021. In the recent match against Princeton, Furey had the second-most kills for the team. By Aiyana G. White. The Harvard women’s volleyball team hosted a competitive double-header as it continued Ivy League play in front...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Advising Adversity

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

In Photos: Alec Benjamin In Concert

Alec Benjamin returned to Boston with special guest Claire Rosinkranz on September 24. On this segment of his “(Un)Commentary Tour,” Benjamin’s soulful voice lit up MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Here, we relive the emotion and action of the night through this photo series. Claire Rosinkranz opens...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

One Night at the SEC

I jumped at the idea of spending a night there — partly for the meme, partly for the lure of experiential reporting, and partly to feel more connected to the colossal construction I only ever visit for math class. It was late on a Thursday and I was out...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Hundreds of Harvard Law School Students Participate in Sit-In for Increased Legal Education in Reproductive Rights

The Harvard Law School Alliance for Reproductive Justice organized a nine-hour sit-in at Wasserstein Hall to advocate for greater educational resources dedicated toward reproductive rights. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Between classes, during lunch breaks, and while completing assignments, hundreds of Harvard Law School students participated in a day-long sit-in on...
HARVARD, MA
