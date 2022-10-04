ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

SCOTUS Decision On Alabama Redistricting Could Impact All Black Voters

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aq6La_0iLfXr0r00
Photo: Getty Images

The Supreme Court will hear an Alabama redistricting case Tuesday (October 4) that could again dilute Black voting power and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was put in place to protect minority voters from racial discrimination, per NPR .

Following the beginning of its new term Monday (October 3), the majority-conservative Supreme Court will face one of its first major tests as justices determine whether Alabama's congressional redistricting plan violates the Voting Rights Act.

Though Black people make up 27 percent of Alabama's population, only one of the state's seven congressional districts is majority-Black, per a redistricting plan adopted by the Republican state legislature after the 2020 census.

Plaintiffs of the case argue that the congressional map weakens the vote and influence of Black people across the state.

"[The maps] are purposeful attempts to reduce the impact of Black voters and the preference and will of minority voters in Alabama,” Tish Gotell Faulks , the legal director of the Alabama ACLU, told theGrio .

Earlier this year, a federal court unanimously ruled that Alabama should create at least two majority-Black congressional districts, instead of one.

However, the state appealed to the Supreme Court, which ultimately blocked the lower court's ruling for a new map by a 5-4 vote. Chief Justice John Roberts joined in dissension with the court's three liberal justices, saying he could find "no apparent errors" in the lower court ruling based on existing precedents.

Now, the court will hear arguments on whether to revisit and possibly reverse such precedents.

According to Yurij Rudensky of the Brennan Institute, Alabama isn't arguing against the lower court's ruling, but instead wants the nation's highest court to “rewrite the Voting Rights Act to weaken it, to change decades of precedent [and] safeguards that have protected communities of color around the country … against discriminatory redistricting and other election schemes."

"The stake, in this case, is huge, greater than just the state of Alabama,” plaintiff, Letetia Jackson said, per theGrio. “The outcome of this case will determine whether the language of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act will be upheld. Because if it isn’t, democracy, as we know it, the ability to vote and have elected representation as we know it, will be forever changed.”

Precedent will again be questioned this term as the court hears cases challenging the affirmative action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The case rests heavily on the Supreme Court's decision to outlaw segregation in public schools, per NPR .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Black People#State Supreme Court#Legislature#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#Scotus#The Supreme Court#Npr#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy