KFVS12
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash near Burfordville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rollover crash during the morning commute on Wednesday, October 5. The crash happened on Highway OO near Burfordville. According to crews on the scene, a vehicle came around a curve in the road and flipped. Two people were inside...
KFVS12
Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
republicmonitor.com
Suspects in stolen car chase still at large
On Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, two deputies from the Perry County Sheriff Department were investigating a possible stolen vehicle near State Highway Band Interstate 55, near Biehle. The deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near the 123-mile marker. The deputies activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield. The suspect vehicle left the roadway near the 126- mile marker, traveling northbound in the southbound lane ofl-55 for a short period. The driver of the patrol vehicle attempted to change travel directions in the designated interstate tum-a-round, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into the patrol vehicle, rendering it inoperable. The suspect vehicle continued north on Interstate 55, before crashing off the roadway near the 127-mile marker and catching fire.
KFVS12
Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County
This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. City of...
KFVS12
Firefighters distributing bottled water for Cape Girardeau residents
You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
KFVS12
Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County welfare check sends two to the hospital, charges pending for parents
A welfare check at a home on Krebs Station Road in McCracken County ended with two sent to the hospital, and two facing charges. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Wednesday and found two disabled men in what was described as deplorable conditions without the basics for cleanliness and survival.
wish989.com
Victim, Suspects Names Released in Monday’s Homicide in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police have released the name of the victim and the suspects arrested in Monday’s homicide in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. Police identified the victim as 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago. In the course of the investigation, Carbondale Police investigators arrested 29-year-old David...
kbsi23.com
1 killed, person of interest identified after Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a shooting on Monday, Oct. 3 in Carbondale. Carbondale police were called to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane at 1:25 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers found a gunshot victim and learned the suspect...
republicmonitor.com
Klaus named Sheriff Department Manager
With the resignation of sheriff Gary Schaaf on September 30, Perry County Detective Jason Klaus is currently serving as chief managing officer for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. Missouri statute says that in the absence of an elected sheriff, the county coroner is the elected official who assumes the...
kq2.com
Vaccine clinic to be in upper lobby of Civic Arena
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department announced a slight change to this week's free vaccination clinic. Due to sidewalk construction outside the lower level entrances, the clinic will now be held in the upper level ticket lobby. The clinic will still be on Thursday from 9 a.m. to...
kbsi23.com
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
radionwtn.com
Warning: Dangerous Fentanyl Arriving In Area
Mayfield, Ky.–Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued an urgent message to the public about he presence of fentanyl in our area. “We strongly suspect that the dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected as being fentanyl related,” Sheriff Hayden said.
KFVS12
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week
Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping restore drinking water. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The broken pipe that caused many Cape Girardeau residents to lose water...
KFVS12
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
KFVS12
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
