On Wednesday, October 05, 2022, at approximately 9:30 am, two deputies from the Perry County Sheriff Department were investigating a possible stolen vehicle near State Highway Band Interstate 55, near Biehle. The deputies located a vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near the 123-mile marker. The deputies activated their emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield. The suspect vehicle left the roadway near the 126- mile marker, traveling northbound in the southbound lane ofl-55 for a short period. The driver of the patrol vehicle attempted to change travel directions in the designated interstate tum-a-round, where the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into the patrol vehicle, rendering it inoperable. The suspect vehicle continued north on Interstate 55, before crashing off the roadway near the 127-mile marker and catching fire.

PERRY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO