Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
2news.com
Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Hosts Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is having its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair on October 8, 2022. You can stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Gymnasium at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 34 Reservation Road in Reno, NV. Admission is free, but you must...
2news.com
Harvest train comes to the Nevada State Railroad Museum
The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 7, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Around 100 people turned out for a candlelight vigil in the lawn of the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Thursday evening hosted by the Family Support Council in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Trump flag seller is working in the parking lot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-Courier
KOLO TV Reno
Ferrari Farms celebrates 25 years of their annual Fall Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms. Their Fall Festival is back and full of fun for all ages. From corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkins galore, the community can visit the events will be going on the entire month of October. There will be a barn dance on the 29th, and new this year is a country store that features house-made candles and merchandise.
2news.com
City of Reno’s Micromobility Pilot Project moving to next phase
The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months. The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
2news.com
Fall Colors Along Dog Valley Road From Verdi to Bordertown.
This is Dog Valley Rd. that runs from Bordertown out to Verdi along the back roads behind Peavine Mountain that offer some amazing views and solitude. Thanks for watching!
2news.com
NV Energy Reports 3,500+ Customers Were Without Power in Douglas County
NV Energy reports that more than 3,500 customers were without power across Douglas County. NDOT says the issue led to temporary outages of some traffic signals, including in U.S. 395 and State Route 88 area. NV Energy says the outages are under investigation.
sparkstrib.com
Volunteers sought for foster grandparent program
Seniors in Service- a division of AmeriCorps Seniors- is looking for grandparents to volunteer in the Northern Nevada region. Headquartered in Sparks, the Foster Grandparent Program currently has 76 volunteers. The main prerequisite for being a volunteer is to be at least 55 years or older, enjoy spending time with children, and be able to dedicate at least five hours a week mentoring and tutoring them.
KOLO TV Reno
Mark your calendars for the 40th annual Great Italian Festival in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s once again that time of year for the best Italian festival in Nevada. You’ll find authentic Italian food, live entertainment, artisan shopping, family-friendly activities and more to THE ROW Reno this weekend. V.P. of Casino Operations and Community Relations, Tony Marini, stopped by...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Carson City on Thursday evening. The crash happened near Stewart and Little Lane at around 6:30 p.m. The officials stated that the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. According to...
Record-Courier
Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers
Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
2news.com
Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
nnbw.com
‘Made in America’ bet pays off for Reno firm
The COVID-19 pandemic proved especially tough on Reno-based circuit board manufacturer EE Technologies, but a renewed focus on Made in America products has lifted the company to new heights. EE Technologies, founded in 2000 by President Sonny Newman, earned more than half its annual revenue from its production facility in...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!. David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
FOX Reno
Reno company raises money for employees burned by equipment explosion
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno company is calling on the community after a tragic incident put four employees in the hospital. Last week, a team from local paving company Nevada Paving was filling roadway cracks when the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in extremely hot, sticky material.
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
2news.com
N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
Comments / 0