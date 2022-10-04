ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian's Florida destruction seen from space (satellite photos)

By Tereza Pultarova
 5 days ago

Satellites have revealed the scale of destruction wreaked by Hurricane Ian over Florida last week, but their images also show glimpses of recovery as lights can be seen coming back on where power has already been restored after widespread outages.

Hurricane Ian rolled over Florida last week as a powerful Category 4 storm, causing severe flooding in coastal regions due to a storm surge and torrential rains. The hurricane, which battered the coast with devastating winds of over 155 mph (250 kph), has killed nearly 100 Floridians, according to Florida Today on Monday (Oct. 3).

Earth-observing satellites operated by private companies and governmental agencies are playing a critical role in assessing the scope of the damage, as the satellites can peek into areas that might still be out of reach for ground-based rescue teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ix5Co_0iLfUkTJ00

The fishing pier in Fort Myers, Florida, before the arrival of Hurricane Ian. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)

Satellites owned by the U.S. company Maxar Technologies captured devastation along the beach in Fort Myers, in County Lee, on Florida's west coast, where entire neighborhoods were wiped out by the storm surge, which raised sea level by more than 12 feet (3.7 meters) over normal tidal levels, according to Sky News .

Comparing images captured before and after Ian's rampage shows the difference around the Fort Myers beach: The fishing village around the pier appears completely wrecked by the storm, and so do many homes around the main boulevard.

Images collected by Maxar's competitor Planet show a collapsed causeway connecting Sanibel Island to mainland Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EB9mA_0iLfUkTJ00

Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxXtd_0iLfUkTJ00

Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNrIY_0iLfUkTJ00

Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L60ci_0iLfUkTJ00

Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. (Image credit: Maxar Technologies)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAtP5_0iLfUkTJ00

Sections of a causeway connecting Sanibel Island to mainland Florida have been damaged by Hurricane Ian. (Image credit: Planet)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMsyu_0iLfUkTJ00

Sections of a causeway connecting Sanibel Island to mainland Florida have been damaged by (Image credit: Planet)

Lower-resolution images taken by satellites operated by the European Copernicus environment monitoring program and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed runoff of dark, dirty water from the flooded coast changing the color of the turbid Gulf of Mexico.

In a more optimistic testimony, the NOAA 20 satellite captured a nighttime view of Florida that shows lights coming back on in many areas where power has already been restored after widespread outages following the hurricane's passage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WplcM_0iLfUkTJ00

Satellite images show lights coming back on after extensive power outages caused by Hurricane Ian. (Image credit: NOAA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raAGU_0iLfUkTJ00

Runoff of dirty freshwater from the coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida. (Image credit: Planet)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMyI9_0iLfUkTJ00

Plumes of runoff water from the coast polluting the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (Image credit: Copernicus/Adam Platform)
The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season had a slow start, with no named storms forming above the ocean in the whole month of August. Since then the activity has picked up. Just one week before Ian, Hurricane Fiona battered Porto Rico , its remnants making it all the way to Canada (an unusual phenomenon that might have something to do with the climate change , according to experts ).

After Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida, it regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean before making landfall for the second time in South Carolina, cutting power to 200,000 homes and causing devastating floods.

While the residues of Ian are now dropping rain over New York and New England, weather forecasters are also monitoring Tropical Storm Orlene, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southwest Mexico on Monday (Oct. 3) pouring over 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain on the coast.

Follow Tereza Pultarova on Twitter @TerezaPultarova . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

