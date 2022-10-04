Read full article on original website
Charlottesville City Schools asks Gov. Youngkin to drop proposed transgender student guidelines
School Board Statement in Support of Transgender and Non-Binary Students. Respect and Safety for Students are Non-negotiable. Charlottesville City Schools is asking Governor Youngkin’s administration to drop proposed new guidance that would undermine the division’s ability to support students who identify as transgender and non-binary. In a letter...
Albemarle PD seeking information on runaway Crozet teen
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WINA) – The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a second runaway teen. Landon Peery, 16, of the Crozet area may be with his girlfriend, Abigail Garfield, 15, also of the Crozet area. Police requested information on her whereabouts on Monday, Oct 3. The two could also be staying with friends in Waynesboro.
Albemarle school board opposes Youngkin administration’s new trans guidelines
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County’s School Board has issued a statement expressing “respectful, but vigorous disagreement” with Governor Youngkin’s revised guidance on transgender policy. The Albemarle board states “several elements of the proposed policy are in conflict with the school board’s August 2021 Policy on the Treatment of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students, adopted in accordance with the Virginia Department of Education 2021 guidance during the previous Ralph Northam administration.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County
At 10:14 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 6), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Route 151 and Route 6. A 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 151 when a 2012 BMW 5281, traveling west on Route 6, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid striking the BMW. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road. The tractor-trailer overturned and both vehicles struck several trees.
Investigation based on former UVa soccer star’s professional story finds systemic abuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates’ investigation found systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in professional soccer, which she writes is rooted in deeper culture in women’s soccer that begins in youth leagues. The chilling report comes a year to the date today (Wednesday) when former UVa soccer star Sinead Farrelly interviewed on the Today Show about reporting sexual abuse from her pro soccer coach, Paul Riley. She played on three teams he coached, the last one in 2014 when she played for the Portland Thorns FC. She told a story in September 2021 to The Athletic of grooming, then sexual harassment and abuse. Click here to read that story.
