CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates’ investigation found systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in professional soccer, which she writes is rooted in deeper culture in women’s soccer that begins in youth leagues. The chilling report comes a year to the date today (Wednesday) when former UVa soccer star Sinead Farrelly interviewed on the Today Show about reporting sexual abuse from her pro soccer coach, Paul Riley. She played on three teams he coached, the last one in 2014 when she played for the Portland Thorns FC. She told a story in September 2021 to The Athletic of grooming, then sexual harassment and abuse. Click here to read that story.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO