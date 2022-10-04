Read full article on original website
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County closed part of U.S. 31 Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near McLean Road at 5:29 a.m. Google maps show this area is located south of the I-65 Hope Hull exit. All lanes have...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash claims life of Andalusia man Wednesday
MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, has claimed the life of an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60, was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was driving overturned, after initially leaving and re-entering the roadway. After the initial crash, Feagin’s Sonata was struck by the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John L. Frost, 78, of Greenville. Feagin was not using a seat belt during the course of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
wtvy.com
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
WSFA
ALEA: Andalusia man killed in Montgomery County wreck
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports there was a fatal wreck in Montgomery County early Wednesday. State troopers say the wreck happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 near mile marker 172, approximately five miles south of Montgomery. According to ALEA, a Hyundai Sonata left the road overturned after initially leaving and reentering the roadway. After the initial crash, the Sonata was struck by the Freightliner tractor-trailer.
alabamanews.net
Lowndes Co. Road Crews Return to Work
Lowndes County road crews are back on the job — following a strike for better wages. Workers came back last week — after a two and a half week strike. They decided to return to work — even though the county commission passed a budget — that did not include the raise they were demanding.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”
The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
WSFA
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
Man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer Wednesday near Montgomery, authorities say
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
Troy Messenger
Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
WTVM
Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
selmasun.com
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
elmoreautauganews.com
Business Robbery Suspect Sought; Information Needed and Reward Offered
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a business robbery and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Monday, October 1, 2022, at about 3:27 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a business robbery. Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of...
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Community Creek Crawl F(UN)-RUNs Becoming a Monthly Staple in Downtown Prattville
The Creek Crawl F(UN)-Run is a one-mile, free, social fun run/walk open to all ages and skill levels hosted by Ladies Fitness Boot Camp and the Autauga Creek Craft House. The run starts and ends in the back parking lot of the Autauga Creek Craft House on Tichnor Avenue and travels through Downtown Prattville along the Autauga Creek. This event has been happening for a few months now and continues to grow.
WSFA
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
