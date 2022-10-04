ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Two-Vehicle Crash claims life of Andalusia man Wednesday

MONTGOMERY POST – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, has claimed the life of an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60, was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was driving overturned, after initially leaving and re-entering the roadway. After the initial crash, Feagin’s Sonata was struck by the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by John L. Frost, 78, of Greenville. Feagin was not using a seat belt during the course of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Local
Alabama Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
Elmore County, AL
Government
County
Elmore County, AL
wtvy.com

Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ALEA: Andalusia man killed in Montgomery County wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports there was a fatal wreck in Montgomery County early Wednesday. State troopers say the wreck happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 31 near mile marker 172, approximately five miles south of Montgomery. According to ALEA, a Hyundai Sonata left the road overturned after initially leaving and reentering the roadway. After the initial crash, the Sonata was struck by the Freightliner tractor-trailer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes Co. Road Crews Return to Work

Lowndes County road crews are back on the job — following a strike for better wages. Workers came back last week — after a two and a half week strike. They decided to return to work — even though the county commission passed a budget — that did not include the raise they were demanding.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”

The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTVM

Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
TROY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Business Robbery Suspect Sought; Information Needed and Reward Offered

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a business robbery and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Monday, October 1, 2022, at about 3:27 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a business robbery. Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

SHERIFF'S SALE

PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Community Creek Crawl F(UN)-RUNs Becoming a Monthly Staple in Downtown Prattville

The Creek Crawl F(UN)-Run is a one-mile, free, social fun run/walk open to all ages and skill levels hosted by Ladies Fitness Boot Camp and the Autauga Creek Craft House. The run starts and ends in the back parking lot of the Autauga Creek Craft House on Tichnor Avenue and travels through Downtown Prattville along the Autauga Creek. This event has been happening for a few months now and continues to grow.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
MACON COUNTY, AL

