Myrath headline France's Ready For Prog Festival in October

By Jerry Ewing
 3 days ago

Tunisian prog metallers Myrath have been announced as headliners for France's Ready For Prog festival this October.

They will be joined on a truly international bill by Swedish prog metal quintet Seventh Wonder, Atmospheric French prog rockers Klone , Sweden's heavy prog outfit Scar Symmetry , Lebanese prog metallers Turbulence , Italian prog rockers Kingcrow , German prog metal octet Art Against Agony and young French prog metallers Wyvern.

This is the fourth year for Ready For Prog, which returned last year after the pandemic-forced postponement, with Leprous headlining.

This year the event takes place at Le Bascala venue in Bruguières/Toulouse on October 29. You can find more information at the event Facebook page .

Get tickets .

(Image credit: Press)

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

