'It's a mistake, even if they're relegated' – supporters react to Rafa Benitez's potential Premier League return

Football moves quickly – and Rafa Benitez could well be Nottingham Forest manager in a matter of days.

Life has come at Steve Cooper fast, too. After leading the Tricky Trees from a Championship relegation dogfight to the Premier League – not to mention signing half of Europe – the top tier has come with a steep learning curve. A 4-0 defeat to basement boys and local rivals Leicester hasn't eased the pressure on the Welshman, either.

Naturally, fans have been torn over the idea of sacking last season's Messiah…

Rafa Benitez to Nottingham Forest? Fans react on FourFourTwo's Facebook page

Jeremy references the state that Forest were in when Cooper took over. There's no such thing as repaying faith in football, is there?

Forest were rock bottom of the Championship when Cooper was appointed. The club won the play-offs last season after a miraculous turnaround.

Some are looking longer term – would it be a good idea to stick with a manager who can work on a project long-term, regardless of how this season pans out?

There's certainly a case for it. Norwich City kept with Daniel Farke, while Sean Dyche was kept by Burnley, both after relegations.

Steve Cooper should have bought himself a little more time, according to some.

The flurry of Forest signings from the summer certainly have clicked together yet.

Not everyone is against the idea of bringing in Rafa Benitez, however.

Just… don't mention this to Everton fans.

Why is it always the same few managers who get the same old jobs? Bring back Alan Curbishley, we say.