The question My problem isn’t really that serious, but may become so if I don’t get advice on how to deal with it. I’m in my late 70s, in reasonably good health and married for the past 30 years to a very kind and loving man who is now 90. He’s still OK, but needs more looking after, which I do want to do for as long as I can. But why do I keep thinking about and longing for my first husband, who died after six years of marriage in a car accident more than 35 years ago?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO