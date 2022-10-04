ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Why do I long for my late husband while my current one ails?

The question My problem isn’t really that serious, but may become so if I don’t get advice on how to deal with it. I’m in my late 70s, in reasonably good health and married for the past 30 years to a very kind and loving man who is now 90. He’s still OK, but needs more looking after, which I do want to do for as long as I can. But why do I keep thinking about and longing for my first husband, who died after six years of marriage in a car accident more than 35 years ago?
