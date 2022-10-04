Read full article on original website
North American gray whale counts dwindling for the last two years
US researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to dwindle during the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades but is still generating worry. According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries assessment released Friday,...
Science Daily
Climate risks for Gulf of Mexico coral reefs spelled out in study
Ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are on pace to surpass critical thresholds for coral health by mid-century, but rapid action to significantly reduce emissions could slow warming, giving corals and coral conservation programs as much as 20 more years to adapt, according to new research.
Science Daily
Global warming at least doubled the probability of extreme ocean warming around Japan
In the past decade, the marginal seas of Japan frequently experienced extremely high sea surface temperatures (SSTs). A new study led by National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) researchers revealed that the increased occurrence frequency of extreme ocean warming events since the 2000s is attributable to global warming due to industrialization.
Science Daily
Onshore algae farms could be 'breadbasket for Global South'
Growing nutritious, protein-dense microalgae in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems -- particularly along the coasts of the Global South -- could help increase food production by more than 50% and feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050. New research describes how growing algae onshore could close a projected gap in...
Science Daily
Lagoons from the Arctic's 'forgotten coast' teem with fish and birds, vulnerable to climate change and human development
A new scientific review article led by WCS captures the unique and dynamic characteristics of coastal lagoon ecosystems in the Arctic Beringia Region, and discusses how climate change effects and human development could alter these habitats. Lagoons make up 40 percent of the Chukchi Sea coastline of Alaska, and are...
Science Daily
Seasonal change in Antarctic ice sheet movement observed
Some estimates of Antarctica's total contribution to sea-level rise may be over- or underestimated, after researchers detected a previously unknown source of ice loss variability. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and Austrian engineering company ENVEO, identified distinct, seasonal movements in the flow of land-based ice draining into George...
Science Daily
Cosmic rays used to track and visualize tropical cyclones offer new perspectives
For the first time, high-energy muon particles created in the atmosphere have allowed researchers to explore the structures of storms in a way that traditional visualization techniques, such as satellite imaging, cannot. The detail offered by this new technique could aid researchers modeling storms and related weather effects. This could also lead to more accurate early warning systems.
Science Daily
Climate change made the 2022 summer droughts more likely
The 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer was one of the hottest ever recorded in Europe with over 24,000 heat-related fatalities, and brought intense heatwaves to parts of China and North America. It was also very dry, and the resulting drought caused widespread water shortages, wildfires and crop failures leading to higher food prices, as well as impacts on electricity supply.
Science Daily
Four of five pinyon-juniper tree species declining in their ranges in the West
Pinyon-juniper woodlands host unique wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as areas for hiking and outdoor recreation. They are also part of a web of healthy ecosystems that, together, help to balance water availability, storage and runoff; and prevent erosion. A new study published in Global Ecology and Biogeography and led by University of Nevada, Reno researcher Robert Shriver sheds new light on what is happening in pinyon-juniper woodlands across the West. The research is unique, in that it looks at both tree mortality, as well as recruitment, or new seedlings and saplings, to calculate a "net effect." And, the news isn't necessarily good, particularly in warmer, drier locations.
Science Daily
Geneticists discover new wild goat subspecies via ancient DNA
Geneticists from Trinity College Dublin, together with a team of international collaborators, have discovered a previously unknown lineage of wild goats over ten millennia old. The research was subject to open peer review and recommendation at PCI Genomics and has just been published in the journal eLife. The new goat...
Science Daily
'Non-native species aren't the boogie man:' Biologist calls for more balanced view
Awareness of non-native -- often called "invasive" -- species has vastly increased over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative impacts. Less recognized are the benefits of non-native species -- and according to Brown University biologist Dov Sax,...
Science Daily
High levels of methane in the Nord Stream leak area
The scientific expedition to the Nord Stream leak from the University of Gothenburg has arrived back home. The researchers discovered that the methane levels near the leak were about 1,000 times higher than normal, but it's too early to draw any conclusions from that discovery. The researchers have brought back heaps of samples to analyse.
Science Daily
Green hydrogen: Faster progress with modern X-ray sources
Green hydrogen is an energy carrier with a future. It is obtained by electrolytically splitting water with energy from wind or sun and stores this energy in chemical form. To make the splitting of water molecules easier (and to reduce the energy input), the electrodes are coated with catalytically active materials. Dr. Marcel Risch and his Young Investigator Group Oxygen Evolution Mechanism Engineering are investigating oxygen evolution in the electrocatalysis of water. This is because oxygen evolution in particular must run more efficiently for economical hydrogen production.
Science Daily
Missing pathway in lysosome underlies newly discovered human disease
In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people's hearts and abdomens swell, and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age 7. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
Science Daily
Microbes that cause cavities can form superorganisms able to 'crawl' and spread on teeth
A cross-kingdom partnership between bacteria and fungi can result in the two joining to form a "superorganism" with unusual strength and resilience. It may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but these microbial groupings are very much part of the here and now. Found in the saliva of toddlers...
Science Daily
New study unveils why gold (111) surface forms the herringbone texture
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST) Gold, a precious metal, is arguably the most widely used metal across jewelry and coinage due to its physical properties that are unique to the world of metals. Not only is it a good conductor of heat and electricity, it is unaffected by air and most reagents. It is also used in a wide range of industrial, scientific, and medical applications. For example, it has been used as the template for molecular self-assembly, the supporting material for two-dimensional materials growth, and especially for the synthesis of carbon nanoribbons. More than half a century ago, researchers unveiled the fancy textures on gold surfaces at the nanoscale. Efforts for a better understanding of the surface structures on the atomic scale have been continually paid for from then on.
Science Daily
3D map reveals DNA organization within human retina cells
National Eye Institute researchers mapped the organization of human retinal cell chromatin, the fibers that package 3 billion nucleotide-long DNA molecules into compact structures that fit into chromosomes within each cell's nucleus. The resulting comprehensive gene regulatory network provides insights into regulation of gene expression in general, and in retinal function, in both rare and common eye diseases. The study published in Nature Communications.
Science Daily
What drives ecosystems to instability?
Trying to decipher all of the factors that influence the behavior of complex ecological communities can be a daunting task. However, MIT researchers have now shown that the behavior of these ecosystems can be predicted based on just two pieces of information: the number of species in the community and how strongly they interact with each other.
Science Daily
Professors call for more research into climate-change related threats to civilization
An opinion piece published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences, urgently calls for more research into the specific pathways by which civilization could potentially collapse due to climate change. "Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the...
Science Daily
How cattle ranchers in Brazil cope with weather shocks
University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Agricultural producers around the world must adapt to changing weather patterns. Much research has focused on mitigation strategies for crop production, but livestock producers face unique challenges. A new study from the University of Illinois looks at how cattle ranchers...
