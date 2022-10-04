Read full article on original website
Related
Science Daily
Climate change made the 2022 summer droughts more likely
The 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer was one of the hottest ever recorded in Europe with over 24,000 heat-related fatalities, and brought intense heatwaves to parts of China and North America. It was also very dry, and the resulting drought caused widespread water shortages, wildfires and crop failures leading to higher food prices, as well as impacts on electricity supply.
Science Daily
Professors call for more research into climate-change related threats to civilization
An opinion piece published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences, urgently calls for more research into the specific pathways by which civilization could potentially collapse due to climate change. "Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the...
Science Daily
Lagoons from the Arctic's 'forgotten coast' teem with fish and birds, vulnerable to climate change and human development
A new scientific review article led by WCS captures the unique and dynamic characteristics of coastal lagoon ecosystems in the Arctic Beringia Region, and discusses how climate change effects and human development could alter these habitats. Lagoons make up 40 percent of the Chukchi Sea coastline of Alaska, and are...
Science Daily
Game changers in fighting climate change: Refuels are suitable for everyday use
Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Synthetic fuels produced from renewable sources, so-called refuels, are deemed potential game changers in fighting climate change. Refuels promise to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional fuels and they allow for the continued use of existing vehicle fleets with combustion engines and of the refueling infrastructure, from fuel production to transport to sales. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) carried out extensive fleet tests in a large-scale project with industry partners and proved that refuels can be used in all vehicles and produced in large quantities in the foreseeable future. The results of the research project "reFuels -- Rethinking Fuels" were presented on Monday, September 19, in Karlsruhe.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
80-year-old mystery in static electricity finally solved
Historically, contact electrification (CE) was humanity's first and only source of electricity up until ca. 18th century yet its true nature is still elusive. Today it is considered a core component of technologies such as laser printers, LCD production processes, electrostatic painting, separation of plastics for recycling, etc., as well as a major industrial hazard (damage to electronic systems, explosions in coal mines, fires in chemical plants, etc.) due to electrostatic discharges (ESD) accompanying CE. In a vacuum, ESDs of a simple adhesive tape are so powerful that they generate enough X-rays to take an X-ray image of a finger [Nature 455, 2008, 1089-1092].
North American gray whale counts dwindling for the last two years
US researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to dwindle during the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades but is still generating worry. According to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries assessment released Friday,...
Science Daily
'Non-native species aren't the boogie man:' Biologist calls for more balanced view
Awareness of non-native -- often called "invasive" -- species has vastly increased over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative impacts. Less recognized are the benefits of non-native species -- and according to Brown University biologist Dov Sax,...
Science Daily
Cosmic rays used to track and visualize tropical cyclones offer new perspectives
For the first time, high-energy muon particles created in the atmosphere have allowed researchers to explore the structures of storms in a way that traditional visualization techniques, such as satellite imaging, cannot. The detail offered by this new technique could aid researchers modeling storms and related weather effects. This could also lead to more accurate early warning systems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Daily
Climate risks for Gulf of Mexico coral reefs spelled out in study
Ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are on pace to surpass critical thresholds for coral health by mid-century, but rapid action to significantly reduce emissions could slow warming, giving corals and coral conservation programs as much as 20 more years to adapt, according to new research.
Science Daily
Global warming at least doubled the probability of extreme ocean warming around Japan
In the past decade, the marginal seas of Japan frequently experienced extremely high sea surface temperatures (SSTs). A new study led by National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) researchers revealed that the increased occurrence frequency of extreme ocean warming events since the 2000s is attributable to global warming due to industrialization.
Science Daily
New study unveils why gold (111) surface forms the herringbone texture
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST) Gold, a precious metal, is arguably the most widely used metal across jewelry and coinage due to its physical properties that are unique to the world of metals. Not only is it a good conductor of heat and electricity, it is unaffected by air and most reagents. It is also used in a wide range of industrial, scientific, and medical applications. For example, it has been used as the template for molecular self-assembly, the supporting material for two-dimensional materials growth, and especially for the synthesis of carbon nanoribbons. More than half a century ago, researchers unveiled the fancy textures on gold surfaces at the nanoscale. Efforts for a better understanding of the surface structures on the atomic scale have been continually paid for from then on.
Science Daily
New field of research: Crystal traces in fossil leaves
Fossil specimen Ro-59.9 is littered with microscopic cavities. Some of them look as if tiny raspberries had once slumbered inside them, each of them just two hundredths of a millimeter in size. The fossilized leaf comes from the Rott fossil site near Bonn and is more than 20 million years old. At the moment, it is not possible to say to which plant species it belongs.
Science Daily
What drives ecosystems to instability?
Trying to decipher all of the factors that influence the behavior of complex ecological communities can be a daunting task. However, MIT researchers have now shown that the behavior of these ecosystems can be predicted based on just two pieces of information: the number of species in the community and how strongly they interact with each other.
Science Daily
Milestones achieved on the path to useful quantum technologies
Tiny particles that are interconnected despite sometimes being thousands of kilometres apart -- Albert Einstein called this 'spooky action at a distance'. Something that would be inexplicable by the laws of classical physics is a fundamental part of quantum physics. Entanglement like this can occur between multiple quantum particles, meaning that certain properties of the particles are intimately linked with each other. Entangled systems containing multiple quantum particles offer significant benefits in implementing quantum algorithms, which have the potential to be used in communications, data security or quantum computing.
Science Daily
The 'dense' potential of nanostructured superconductors
From superfast magnetic levitation trains and computer chips to magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines and particle accelerators, superconductors are electrifying various aspects of our life. Superconductivity is an interesting property that allows materials to transfer moving charges without any resistance, below a certain critical point. This implies that superconducting materials can transfer electrical energy in a highly efficient manner without loss in the form of heat, unlike many conventional conductors.
Science Daily
Optical foundations illuminated by quantum light
Optics, the study of light, is one of the oldest fields in physics and has never ceased to surprise researchers. Although the classical description of light as a wave phenomenon is rarely questioned, the physical origins of some optical effects are. A team of researchers at Tampere University have brought the discussion on one fundamental wave effect, i.e., the debate around the anomalous behaviour of focused light waves, to the quantum domain.
Science Daily
Similarities in movie review content by critics and general users impact movie sales, study shows
Consumers often read online reviews before seeing a movie at the theater. In 2018, 63 percent of U.S. adults indicated moderate to heavy reliance on online reviews before seeing a movie. While research has extensively explored the impact of online reviews on movie sales by focusing on review ratings and...
Science Daily
When endings approach, people choose the familiar over the novel
When people believe that a door is closing -- that they have a limited amount of time left to enjoy something, such as dining out or traveling -- they gravitate to the comfort of something familiar rather than the excitement of something new, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Science Daily
Green hydrogen: Faster progress with modern X-ray sources
Green hydrogen is an energy carrier with a future. It is obtained by electrolytically splitting water with energy from wind or sun and stores this energy in chemical form. To make the splitting of water molecules easier (and to reduce the energy input), the electrodes are coated with catalytically active materials. Dr. Marcel Risch and his Young Investigator Group Oxygen Evolution Mechanism Engineering are investigating oxygen evolution in the electrocatalysis of water. This is because oxygen evolution in particular must run more efficiently for economical hydrogen production.
Science Daily
Discovery of a new function of the cerebellum
The cerebellum is known primarily for regulation of movement. Researchers at the University of Basel have now discovered that the cerebellum also plays an important role in remembering emotional experiences. The study appears in the journal PNAS. Both positive and negative emotional experiences are stored particularly well in memory. This...
Comments / 0