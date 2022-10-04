Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST) Gold, a precious metal, is arguably the most widely used metal across jewelry and coinage due to its physical properties that are unique to the world of metals. Not only is it a good conductor of heat and electricity, it is unaffected by air and most reagents. It is also used in a wide range of industrial, scientific, and medical applications. For example, it has been used as the template for molecular self-assembly, the supporting material for two-dimensional materials growth, and especially for the synthesis of carbon nanoribbons. More than half a century ago, researchers unveiled the fancy textures on gold surfaces at the nanoscale. Efforts for a better understanding of the surface structures on the atomic scale have been continually paid for from then on.

